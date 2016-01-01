Visual Journalist

Who We Are:

Southern California Public Radio (SCPR) is a member-supported public media network whose mission is to strengthen the civic and cultural bonds that unite Southern California's diverse communities by providing the highest quality news and information service on air at 89.3 KPCC, online at LAist.com and through KPCC In Person. Since our founding in 1999, SCPR has been a fast growing, innovative, multi-platform public service newsroom. Every day, our staff helps audiences catch up on the latest headlines, solve the complexities of life in Southern California, and connect curious communities to one another.

Position Summary:

We’re seeking a Visual Journalist who is excited to tell stories about Southern California — its communities, news and culture — on different platforms. In a sense, you will be our eyes and we will lean on you to guide our visual content to reflect the diversity of Los Angeles. This includes producing compelling visuals tailored specifically for our digital and social platforms — whether that means producing a character-driven, narrative video, crafting an animated video explainer, or putting together TikTok content. Still photography is still a very important need in our newsroom. Your work will be integral to the audience experience. Preference will go to candidates who have a track record of growing social audiences via visual storytelling strategy (Instagram, TikTok or video) and those who are experienced in project management. Bilingual language skills are a huge plus; it’s L.A.

Compensation:

The pay rate for this opportunity will be no less than $32.94 per hour. Exact pay rate determined by experience and education related to the role, organizational compensation structure and internal equity.

Position Responsibility:

Be a leader for Southern California Public Radio’s visual editorial strategy

Understand and embrace our promise to practice diversity, equity and inclusion in how we assign, report, edit, produce and distribute our journalism.

Create platform-specific visual content, including video, motion graphics/animation and photos

Craft and deploy plan to heighten our visual journalism to mobile-first readers

Work closely with reporters, producers and editors to translate their stories into compelling visuals

Pitch and produce visual stories that align with LAist’s goals that further our engagement with L.A.’s communities

Coach and inspire newsroom staff in the use of video, photography and graphics

Provide oversight of video production and still photo equipment

Assist with assigning and editing photo freelancers

Collaborate with newsroom editors/producers to create content — on-air or digital — during breaking or live news

Collaborate with digital product designer to ensure visual editorial content is consistent with the site’s overall visual brand

Collaborate with digital team to grow audience through visual storytelling

Use metrics — on- and off-site — to guide our visual journalism’s strategy

Other duties as assigned

Required Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s in journalism/communications or equivalent experience.

3-5 years of experience editing and producing platform-specific visual content

Experience with a wide range of camera and lens systems and experience using several different kinds of cameras

Experience training reporters, producers and editors with levels of technical expertise

Extensive experience with Adobe After Effects, Illustrator, Photoshop and Premiere Pro or Final Cut Pro

Design knowledge including color, composition and typography

Portfolio of previous work that includes at least 3-5 examples of visuals made for a professional site or social platform

Become and remain a member in good standing of SAG-AFTRA by the thirtieth (30th) day of employment

Required Technical Skills and Other Competencies:

Ability to work in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment

Knowledge of social platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok

Interest in Los Angeles news and culture

Familiarity with photo editing software

Visual asset management experience

Preferred Skills and Experience:

Bilingual

Data visualization and graphic design experience

Reporting To This Position: None

Physical Demands and Working Conditions:

Must be able to perform the essential duties of the position with or without reasonable accommodation

Physical Demands:

Required to move about in the community

Required to move about in an office environment and sit for extended periods of time

Frequent use of hands for data entry/keystrokes and simple grasping.

Working Conditions:

Moderate noise level

Occasional exposure to prevalent weather conditions

Diversity creates a healthier atmosphere: All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, protected veteran status, disability status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law.

We are committed to hiring a breadth of diverse professionals and encourage members of diverse groups to apply.

