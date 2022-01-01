Who We Are:

Southern California Public Radio (SCPR) is a member-supported public media network whose mission is to strengthen the civic and cultural bonds that unite Southern California's diverse communities by providing the highest quality news and information service on air at 89.3 KPCC, online at LAist.com and through KPCC In Person. Since our founding in 1999, SCPR has been a fast growing, innovative, multi-platform public service newsroom. Every day, our staff helps audiences catch up on the latest headlines, solve the complexities of life in Southern California, and connect curious communities to one another.



Position Summary:

Southern California Public Radio (SCPR) is the home of KPCC, the 3rd largest NPR station in the nation, as well as its companion website LAist.com and its slate of award-winning podcasts. All properties are growing, focused on our vision for “engaged journalism” aimed at covering social justice, promoting democracy, and explaining the changing environment for those in our community, as well as those outside who are “LA at heart.”

We are looking for a talented Visual Designer to join our Digital Product team to produce high-quality visual designs and support teams across our organization.

This role reports to the Senior Product Designer and collaborates with stakeholders across all teams, from broadcast, to content, to marketing and membership, to enhance and expand the digital experiences of our audiences across all digital platforms and devices.

You will wear many hats and will have your hands in multi-platform projects including UX/UI design, branding, data viz, supporting marketing, underwriting and social campaigns, illustrations, motion design and animations.

Compensation: Exact salary determined by experience and education related to the role, organizational compensation structure and internal equity.



Position Responsibility:

Collaborate with Product Managers and the Senior Product Designer to develop user experience workflows across news discovery, podcast discovery, membership management, and mobile app interactions

Assist in day-to-day content, marketing, underwriting, events, and membership design needs.

Collaborate with developers and external artists to design digital assets; provide ongoing brand support for consistency across mediums

Collaborate with Marketing and Events to develop and execute against creative and promotional strategies

Help shape / inform Creative Briefs

Present creative work across the organization to Marketing, Events, Podcasting, and Editorial management

Develop concepts and produce designs across different mediums: podcast identities, ad campaigns, news features, print, data visualizations, animations and video

Develop a digital asset management strategy (metadata, taxonomy) to organize and image, animation, and a video library

Stays current with emerging trends in design, user experience, mobile platforms, and online news

Other duties as assigned



Required Education and Experience:

Bachelor's degree OR equivalent work experience in Visual or Graphic Design or related field

Minimum of three years of experience in digital design for website, app, or comparable service



Required Skills, Knowledge and Abilities:

Experience with advertising and marketing campaigns, website graphics, and social media formats

Experience collaborating with developers on digital design

Understanding of usability and human factors design

A portfolio of work that demonstrates excellence in visual design, typography, logo and branding design, illustration, and marketing and advertising design

Understanding of design fundamentals, with demonstrated ability to create sophisticated design concepts and apply a visual identity consistently across digital applications

Mastery of visual design tools like Figma and Adobe Creative Suite

Demonstrated ability to work in an interdisciplinary team environment.

Ability to manage multiple projects, work under heavy pressure and tight deadlines; multitasking skills a must

Ability to work efficiently with limited supervision; excellent time-management skills

Current on latest trends and development in design as well as latest software and technology

An appreciation of A/B testing and using data to inform design decisions.

Good ideas, strong communication skills –both verbal and written, a collaborative attitude, and strong work ethic



Preferred Skills and Experience:

Experience designing web and mobile products for consumer brands

Enthusiasm for journalism and visual storytelling

Experience working in an agile development environment

Familiarity with working in a newsroom setting

Ability to create original illustrations

Experience in animation, motion graphics, and video production

Experience working in a digital-first journalistic publication or website a plus

Print design experience

Self-starter who has the attitude that anything is possible

Physical Demands and Working Conditions:

Must be able to perform the essential duties of the position with or without reasonable accommodation

Ability to manage some work outside of standard office hours as needed

Physical Demands:

Required to move about in an office environment and sit for extended periods of time Required to move about in the community Frequent use of hands for data entry/keystrokes and simple grasping

Working Conditions:

Moderate noise level



Southern California Public Radio (KPCC/LAist/LAist Studios) is diverse in race, ethnicity, language, culture, social class, national origin, religious and political belief, age, ability, gender, gender identity, and sexual orientation in addition to other markers protected by law.

At SCPR, we strive to create an inclusive environment where we all feel pride in who we are and what we do. We are encouraged to show up as we are – always embracing and recognizing that our diversity is what brings us together. Our fundamental commitment to diversity:

Enriches SCPR and provides an atmosphere in which all human potential is valued

Promotes learning through interactions among people of different backgrounds and many perspectives, and

Enables the organization to prepare all employees to promote social responsibility, equity, freedom, and productive citizenship in a global society

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, protected veteran status, disability status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law.

We are committed to hiring a breadth of diverse professionals and encourage you to apply.

