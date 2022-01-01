Who We Are:

Southern California Public Radio (SCPR) is a member-supported public media network whose mission is to strengthen the civic and cultural bonds that unite Southern California's diverse communities by providing the highest quality news and information service on air at 89.3 KPCC, online at LAist.com and through KPCC In Person. Since our founding in 1999, SCPR has been a fast growing, innovative, multi-platform public service newsroom. Every day, our staff helps audiences catch up on the latest headlines, solve the complexities of life in Southern California, and connect curious communities to one another.



Position Summary:

As a Technology Support Analyst for American Public Media Group, you will work as part of a dynamic IT team supporting projects and daily operations for the staff of Southern California Public Radio and American Public Media Group. While troubleshooting and resolving computer software and hardware issues you’ll be focused on developing trusted relationships and delivering outstanding service. You’ll be part of an agile and highly collaborative team of technicians and administrators while also working within the larger APMG IT department. A skilled technician with an appetite to learn will find an abundance of opportunities to develop new skills while maintaining good work/life balance. Are you the droid we’ve been looking for?

Compensation:

The pay rate for this opportunity will be no less than $33.61 per hour. Exact pay rate determined by experience and education related to the role, organizational compensation structure and internal equity.



Position Responsibility:

Troubleshoot, isolate issues, and implement solutions to technology-related issues in a timely and professional way.

Communicate both in-person and remotely via phone or e-mail, with oral and written communications skills that are clear and succinct with a warm customer focus.

Educate employees one-on-one and in groups on varying technical topics.

Document all incidents, requests, questions and feedback via the corporate service management ticketing tool.

Provide primary level support for changes in Cisco phone and voicemail system.

Escalate incidents, requests and questions to Systems Administrator and other members of the IT and/or Technology teams for the most effective and efficient response to customers.

Assist in the evaluation, repair, inventory, installation, and disposal of computing hardware and software.

Gain feedback from users about their computing experience.

Manage internal and user-facing projects and assignments through their entire life cycle.

Provide overnight and weekend on-call technical support via rotation.

Other duties as assigned.

Required Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in computer engineering, computer science, MIS or equivalent experience.

3 to 5 years of hands-on IT experience, including:

At least 3 years of experience with local and remote desktop, laptop and printer support in a service desk and desk side support environment. Experience supporting Windows server, and Active Directory environments. Experience with TCP/IP networks, routers, and switches.



Required Skills, Knowledge and Abilities:

Strong knowledge and experience with Windows 10 Professional and better, Windows Server 2012 and better, Office 2016/365, and macOS 10.

Solid understanding and experience with PC and Macintosh hardware, software and peripherals.

Strong knowledge of TCP/IP, DHCP and DNS for troubleshooting purposes.

Experience with Active Directory, group policy, SCCM.

Experience with installing, configuring, and troubleshooting Canon Multi-Functional Devices or other similar MFD’s.

Ability to troubleshoot local and remote network access and VPN connectivity from the client side.

Strong problem-solving skills; the ability to research problems independently using multiple resources and develop practical solutions.

Interpersonal skills; active listening, ability to convey ideas, facts, and technical information, accurately, thoroughly in a manner easily understood by non-technical people. Patience to repeatedly instruct people on the steps to take to solve computer problems.

Ability to be fully productive while working independently and with minimal supervision.

Excellent and efficient multitasking ability on multiple time-sensitive projects at any given time.

Excellent planning and organizational skills.

Open to learning and applying new technologies and skills to further develop while advancing the needs of the organization.

Good written communication skills for everyday business communication and documentation.

Ability to handle a changing flow of issues and information and exercise patience and professionalism during stressful situations.

Must have a strong customer satisfaction / service focus

Preferred Skills and Experience:

Radio, content production, broadcast environment and/or IP-based audio experience.

Experience with Microsoft Office 365

Familiar with OSX Server and Open Directory

CCNA, CompTIA A+ / Network, MCSE, Apple Certified or similar certifications.

ITIL Practices For Service Management certification 2011

Reporting To This Position:

None



Physical Demands and Working Conditions:

Must be able to perform the essential duties of the position with or without reasonable accommodation.

Ability to manage some work outside of standard office hours as needed.

Must be able to be on call 24/7/365 and work non-scheduled hours, with 24-hour transportation.

Physical Demands:

Required to move about in an office environment and sit for extended periods of time Required to move about in the community Frequent use of hands for data entry/keystrokes and simple grasping

Working Conditions:

Moderate noise level



