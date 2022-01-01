Who We Are:

Southern California Public Radio (SCPR) is a member-supported public media network whose mission is to strengthen the civic and cultural bonds that unite Southern California's diverse communities by providing the highest quality news and information service on air at 89.3 KPCC, online at LAist.com and through KPCC In Person. Since our founding in 1999, SCPR has been a fast growing, innovative, multi-platform public service newsroom. Every day, our staff helps audiences catch up on the latest headlines, solve the complexities of life in Southern California, and connect curious communities to one another.



Position Summary:

In consultation with the HR Director, the Sr. HR Generalist collaborates with business leaders to provide HR consultation and expertise in all areas of human resources to align with business strategies and drive positive outcomes for our audiences.

Compensation: The salary for this opportunity will be no less than $67,945 annualized. Exact salary determined by experience and education related to the role, organizational compensation structure and internal equity.



Position Responsibility:

This role provides comprehensive HR expertise and guidance in the areas of talent management, talent acquisition, employee relations, compliance, and training & development.



Establish collaborative relationships with business leaders and employees, using an approach of curiosity to engage, create and align people practices.

Partner with Talent Acquisition Manager on recruitment initiatives, strategy, and recruitment efforts.

Champion diversity, equity and inclusion principles and practices.

As a trusted advisor, provide guidance, coaching and feedback to employees and leaders on all aspects of the employer/employee relationship.

Handle various employee relations issues, including coaching around difficult conversations, performance improvement, and investigations.

Provide expertise in technical and regulatory aspects of employment, e.g., hiring, termination, performance management, rewards, etc.

Design and execute training programs for the organization.

Required Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources, Organizational Development, Business Administration, or similar field of study.

3+ years of progressive Human Resources experience.

Required Skills, Knowledge and Abilities:

Previous experience/proficiency with the HR body of knowledge.

Ability to organize and track quantitative data, analyze and identify trends, and provide actionable recommendations based on data analysis.

Proactive and resilient self-starter with proven track record of successes in creating programs, initiatives and policies to support business strategies and objectives.

Ability to be a trusted resource while maintaining the highest level of objectivity and confidentiality.

Strong facilitation and presentation skills; proficient with technology and social media platforms, e.g., MS Office, UltiPro, presentation tools, and other systems and online tools as necessary.

Strong interpersonal skills; outstanding verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to influence, build strong relationships and balance interests of multiple stakeholders.

Preferred Skills and Experience:

Public media experience is strongly preferred; experience with non-profit and for-profit companies.

Strong interest in SCPRs mission to reach new audiences.

PHR or SHRM-CP certification preferred.

Reporting To This Position:

None.



Physical Demands and Working Conditions:

Must be able to perform the essential duties of the position with or without reasonable accommodation.

Physical Demands:

Required to move about in an office environment and sit at extensive periods of time Required to move about in the community Frequent use of hands for data entry/keystrokes and simple grasping

Working Conditions:

Moderate noise level



Southern California Public Radio (KPCC/LAist/LAist Studios) is diverse in race, ethnicity, language, culture, social class, national origin, religious and political belief, age, ability, gender, gender identity, and sexual orientation in addition to other markers protected by law.

At SCPR, we strive to create an inclusive environment where we all feel pride in who we are and what we do. We are encouraged to show up as we are – always embracing and recognizing that our diversity is what brings us together. Our fundamental commitment to diversity:



Enriches SCPR and provides an atmosphere in which all human potential is valued

Promotes learning through interactions among people of different backgrounds and many perspectives, and

Enables the organization to prepare all employees to promote social responsibility, equity, freedom, and productive citizenship in a global society

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, protected veteran status, disability status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law.

We are committed to hiring a breadth of diverse professionals and encourage you to apply.

