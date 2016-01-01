Who We Are:

Southern California Public Radio (SCPR) is a member-supported public media network whose mission is to strengthen the civic and cultural bonds that unite Southern California's diverse communities by providing the highest quality news and information service on air at 89.3 KPCC, online at LAist.com and through KPCC In Person. Since our founding in 1999, SCPR has been a fast growing, innovative, multi-platform public service newsroom. Every day, our staff helps audiences catch up on the latest headlines, solve the complexities of life in Southern California, and connect curious communities to one another.



Position Summary:

Democracy in America is at its greatest risk of failure since the Civil War. Misinformation is rampant, political opponents are treating one another as mortal enemies, and many voters are either enraged or disengaged. As we approach the midterm elections, readers and listeners will need reliable information on the state of our democracy and how they can be active in keeping our political system from collapsing.

Southern California Public Radio, 89.3 KPCC and LAist.com — is seeking a Senior Reporter who will be charged with developing a beat that looks at what’s eroding the underpinnings of our democratic processes and elevates the voices of voters. This reporter will examine who gets listened to, and why, and provide a guide to anyone who wants to more fully participate in civic life.

This role is responsible for reshaping how we cover the political landscape. What are the hurdles to getting involved? What are the issues at stake? We are not interested in disseminating divisive political party talking points, typical horse-race style election and political coverage, or an institutional-based focus. We are interested in reflecting how elections matter for our region and our civic life. That said, this role will keep up with the political news of the day and be ready to appear as a regular expert guest on KPCC broadcasts.

Ideally, the Senior Reporter will be based in Los Angeles and will be responsible for coverage of the politics, governance and civics beats. This position will work across KPCC and LAist platforms — broadcast, web/mobile, social media and live events. The Senior Reporter will collaborate with colleagues on all platforms, offer ideas and help shape coverage to serve and inform audiences effectively. Through high-quality coverage and audience engagement, the reporter helps SCPR amplify issues and memorable stories in Los Angeles, Orange County and Southern California.

Compensation: The pay rate for this opportunity will be no less than $36.89 per hour. Exact pay rate determined by experience and education related to the role, organizational compensation structure and internal equity.

Position Responsibility:

Cover democracy, governance and civics, focused on the Los Angeles region.

Identify themes, trends and key players and develop specialized knowledge of subject matter.

subject matter.

Pitch, report and produce daily and breaking news stories and feature stories on a tight deadline across the KPCC and LAist platforms.

tight deadline across the KPCC and LAist platforms.

Write, assemble, edit and mix stories for air.

Join shows and events as a subject matter expert.

Work with editors to establish priorities and goals that are in line with the mission statement of the beat.

Work with editors and other desk reporters to set priorities and maintain ongoing and updated story lists.

Work closely with our engagement team to understand audience needs and develop relationships with our audiences and build collaborations with stakeholders.

Bring and maintain audience focus to the beat.

Other duties as assigned

Required Skills, Knowledge and Abilities:

Demonstrated radio reporting, digital news and production skills.

Strong writing and reporting skills.

Professional on-air delivery.

Ability to perform a variety of assignments well and completely.

Ability to use interviews, documents and public records, Internet tools and social media to gather information, report and tell stories

Proven familiarity with social media platforms and how audiences are using them

Commitment to learn and enact best journalism practices.

Experience in or familiarity with public radio news.

Ability to use sound, when available, to create scenes that engage the listener and convey the emotion of the story

Ability to consistently produce timely and substantive reports on a tight deadline.

General and developing knowledge of beat

Fully competent in use of recording and production equipment or ready and willing to train and quickly become proficient.

Ability to work simultaneously on short and long-term projects

Ability to deliver stories with fully developed on-air style and originality in writing

Compelling story teller

Ability to deliver analytical reporting

Capacity to report complex stories quickly - quick turnaround

Ability to develop stories with multiple interviews, scene changes, and strong knowledge of subject matter

Ability to deliver stories authoritatively, competently

Become and remain a member in good standing of SAG-AFTRA by the thirtieth (30th) day of employment

Preferred Skills and Experience:

Fluency in Spanish is preferred. Fluency in other languages is desirable.

Physical Demands and Working Conditions:

May travel at times

Must be able to perform the essential duties of the position with or without reasonable accommodation

Required to move about in an office environment and sit for extended periods of time

Required to move about in the community

Frequent use of hands for data entry/keystrokes and simple grasping.

Moderate noise level

Diversity creates a healthier atmosphere: All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, protected veteran status, disability status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law.

We are committed to hiring a breadth of diverse professionals and encourage members of diverse groups to apply.

