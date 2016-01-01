Who We Are:

Southern California Public Radio (SCPR) is a member-supported public media network whose mission is to strengthen the civic and cultural bonds that unite Southern California's diverse communities by providing the highest quality news and information service on air at 89.3 KPCC, online at LAist.com and through KPCC In Person. Since our founding in 1999, SCPR has been a fast growing, innovative, multi-platform public service newsroom. Every day, our staff helps audiences catch up on the latest headlines, solve the complexities of life in Southern California, and connect curious communities to one another.

Position Summary:

The SCPR Product team is responsible for the design, engineering, and project management of all digital initiatives. Working closely with stakeholders across all teams, from broadcast, to content, to marketing and membership, the team works to enhance and expand the digital experiences of our audiences across all digital platforms and devices.

The Senior Product Designer is responsible for executing clean and professional product design assets for a number of projects with a specific focus on keeping visual brand consistency and high quality UI and UX at the top of the list. The ideal candidate is a versatile and tactical designer who is able to wear a number of hats and solve a multitude of design challenges. This person must balance day-to-day production artwork demands with solving longer term strategic design efforts. They must be able to be largely self-directed and have a desire to take on end-to-end ownership of design projects.

In addition to strong UX knowledge, this person must display an ability for abstract creative design, specifically as it pertains to designing unique experiences for podcasts, underwriting initiatives, and special editorial presentations. Equally, they must have the ability to develop strong consumer-facing branding, and be thorough and organized in maintaining clear brand guidelines for staff at all levels.

Position Responsibility:

Develop UI and UX solutions for desktop and mobile web, mobile apps, non-traditional digital platforms and internal digital tool interfaces.

Maintains digital brand book for all SCPR digital brands, and works in partnership with the head of creative and marketing to ensure standards are maintained across all organizational materials and consumer-facing products.

Handles day-to-day marketing, underwriting, events, and membership needs and assigns work to and manages freelance designers as necessary.

Advises content teams on best practices for building story layouts and content experiences, and assists visual editor with bespoke, one-off designs for special content packages and presentations.

Works with LAist Studios creative team to ensure digital visual assets meet brand standards and web site experiences for each podcast reflect tone and feel of the shows.

Develops best practices for special underwriting packages and digital content sponsorships and provides guidelines for account executives when requesting materials for clients.

Works with visual editor to source and contract freelance artists to design LAist monthly “cover” artwork.

Recommends and establishes updates to the overall product creative direction and style guidelines based on the evolving product needs of the organization.

Delivers detailed, well-executed designs, anticipating development/production issues that may arise.

Responsible for the polish and accuracy of design implementations, including browser and device compatibility.

Stays current with emerging trends in design, user experience, mobile platforms, and online news.

Contributes to the vision and planning of activities to advance SCPR’s digital platforms.

Other duties as assigned.

Required Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree in graphic design, interaction design, or communications; OR equivalent work experience.

4-6+ years of experience designing web and mobile products for consumer brands.

Required Skills, Knowledge and Abilities:

A strong sense of digital web interface design, with an eye for instantly-intuitive experiences.

Strong understanding of digital typography, logo and branding design, and marketing and advertising design.

Obsessive attention to detail and polish.

Mastery of visual design tools like Photoshop, Illustrator, or Sketch.

Good editorial judgement and intuition about how to design and package editorial content in new ways that are compelling for our audience.

Ability to create fast, low-fidelity mockups (pen + paper, whiteboard, Figma, Balsamiq, etc.)

Experience in soliciting design feedback from customers and iterating quickly on designs based on feedback.

An understanding of HTML/CSS and Javascript, with a passion for web standards.

Solid working knowledge of responsive design principles and techniques.

Solid oral and written communication skills.

Demonstrated ability to work in an interdisciplinary team environment.

Ability to work under heavy deadline pressure.

Ability to work with little supervision.

Good ideas, strong opinions, a collaborative attitude, and strong work ethic

Preferred Skills and Experience:

Familiarity with view templating languages (haml, sass, erb, etc.), or desire to learn.

Experience working with content management systems.

Experience conducting user research and usability testing.

Experience working in an agile development environment.

Experience with multi-channel marketing campaigns.

Experience with/passion for public media a plus.

Physical Demands and Working Conditions:

Must be able to perform the essential duties of the position with or without reasonable accommodation.

Physical Demands: Required to walk, sit, and stand; reach with hands and arms; balance, stoop, kneel, or crouch; Frequent use of hands for data entry/keystrokes and simple grasping.

Working Conditions: Moderate noise level, occasional exposure to prevalent weather conditions.

Diversity creates a healthier atmosphere: All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, protected veteran status, disability status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law.

We are committed to hiring a breadth of diverse professionals and encourage members of diverse groups to apply.

