Who We Are:

Southern California Public Radio (SCPR) is a member-supported public media network whose mission is to strengthen the civic and cultural bonds that unite Southern California's diverse communities by providing the highest quality news and information service on air at 89.3 KPCC, online at LAist.com and through KPCC In Person. Since our founding in 1999, SCPR has been a fast growing, innovative, multi-platform public service newsroom. Every day, our staff helps audiences catch up on the latest headlines, solve the complexities of life in Southern California, and connect curious communities to one another.

Position Summary:

LAist Studios is Southern California Public Radio’s podcast production vehicle. We’re building an incredibly talented, diverse team of storytellers and we’re looking for a senior producer/editor to develop, create and supervise new shows. The right candidate is ambitious, strategic and collaborative. You are as passionate about making unforgettable audio as you are in elevating the work of others.

You will wear many hats; producer, editor, project lead, and coach. You will work with reporters, some new to long-form journalism, to create and shape new shows. You’ll also work with people who have never stepped foot into a newsroom.

What you should possess: an excellent ear for sound and storytelling; the ability to wrangle hosts and talent; a competitive and nimble spirit; excellent editorial judgment; experience experimenting; a ton of ideas and the ability to let those ideas go when they don’t work; a love for writing and structure and an appreciation for the art of editing and being edited. You are also good at giving feedback, and receiving it.

Compensation:

The salary for this opportunity will be no less than $82,700 annualized. Exact salary determined by experience and education related to the role, organizational compensation structure and internal equity.

Position Responsibility:

Lead production and development for LAist studios new shows that are in line with our mission to target diverse audiences.

Identify audio storytelling opportunities across SCPR by leveraging existing talent and assets and developing original IP.

Develop workflows for working with a mix of SCPR newsroom staff and outside freelancers.

Establish a structured environment for creative work.

Develop and manage budgets for each show.

Ensure alignment with SCPR editorial ethics and standards and mission.

Manage an audio engineer, regularly engage and work with freelancers, and grow the team to the needs of our podcasting business.

Research ideas for podcasts, as well as write and edit podcast content on a range of subjects.

Using human centered design principles, lead and/or participate in the production of pilot projects, from development to execution.

Liaise as appropriate with KPCC underwriting, membership and development to strengthen the distribution and marketing of the podcast.

Work with other stakeholders within the organization to ensure that our content will have audience and sponsor appeal.

Perform soup-to-nuts production tasks, including identifying and interviewing sources, booking, prepping hosts, writing scripts, researching, fact-checking, processing tape and making it sing, and managing talent.

Record in the field and in studio.

With engineers and other staff, imagine and execute sound design concepts.

Communicate constantly and clearly with other members of the newsroom.

Manage multiple projects, deadlines and responsibilities at once, keeping editors, hosts, producers and others updated.

Hire, supervise, train, and manage direct staff through providing work direction, constructive performance coaching, mentorship, performance meetings, and on-going feedback.

Foster a creative and productive work environment. Create development opportunities and individualized development plans for staff and training to enhance skills and foster growth.

Other duties as assigned.

Required Education and Experience:

Bachelor's Degree OR equivalent work experience.

5+ years’ total work experience, including one year experience managing the work of other journalists.

Experience with news writing, interviewing, and editing.

Experience working collaboratively with creative and editorial talent.

Experience with research, reporting, interviewing, storytelling, audio editing and sound design.

Required Skills, Knowledge and Abilities:

Understanding of journalism ethics and standards.

A track record of developing content that draws on diverse perspectives.

Fluency in audio editing with ProTools, and knowledge of DAVID, CMS, and other systems for broadcast and digital delivery of audio.

Top-notch organizational skills, attention to detail, deadlines and time-management.

Excellent communication skills, written and spoken.

Ability to multitask.

An independent work ethic combined with a love for and patience with the collaborative process.

Ability to produce programs that meet SCPR standards.

Proven ability to contribute to a positive, diverse, creative, high performance culture.

Ability to advocate for program/resources/staff.

Knowledge of budget management and ability to be fiscally responsible.

Ability to evaluate content/quality/sound and act decisively with sound judgment.

Knowledge of new media applications for digital distribution, audience engagement and community networking.

Preferred Skills and Experience:

Experience using ENPS or equivalent.

Reporting To This Position: Associate Producer(s), Producer(s), Host(s)

Physical Demands and Working Conditions:

Must be able to perform the essential duties of the position with or without reasonable accommodation

Physical Demands:

Required to move about in the community

Required to move about in an office environment and sit for extended periods of time

Frequent use of hands for data entry/keystrokes and simple grasping.

Working Conditions:

Moderate noise level

Occasional exposure to prevalent weather conditions

Diversity creates a healthier atmosphere: All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, protected veteran status, disability status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law.

We are committed to hiring a breadth of diverse professionals and encourage members of diverse groups to apply.

