Senior Marketing Manager, LAist

Position Summary:

The Sr. Marketing Manager for Southern California Public Radio will be responsible for the management and execution of key marketing, audience growth, and brand building initiatives for LAist. The Sr. Marketing Manager will lead and be part of the development and implementation of fully integrated digital, social, marketing and public relations programs. They will plan and manage external vendor contracts in conjunction with the strategic marketing plan. They will also oversee creative design of events and other branding opportunities. They will be the focal member of the Marketing department, attending meetings and collaborating with all departments and developing materials as needed. They will be instrumental in the Marketing Department’s ability to fulfill its ambitious strategic plan.

APPLY NOW ON OUR JOB PORTAL

Compensation:

The salary for this opportunity will be no less than $98,217 annualized and no more than $115,000 annualized. Exact salary determined by experience and education related to the role, organizational compensation structure, budget and internal equity.

Position Responsibility:

Under the direction of the Director of Marketing & Communications, help manage key marketing activities across departments.

Develop, plan, and execute media buying campaigns for LAist, for any level of the audience growth, audience habits and membership building funnel.

Management of media agencies when required and third-party vendors on media recommendations and proposal development.

Own day-to-day social marketing:

Writing/asset selection and posting of organic social posts and paid Facebook, Instagram, Reddit and TikTok creative. Manage paid social media buy and accounts. Develop effective, measurable, results-driven paid social marketing programs that meet program-specific and US Social KPIs on Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and Twitter. Manage vendors as needed (for media, creative and others regarding social campaigns)

Leverage data to evaluate the success of campaigns and iterate on our marketing strategies based on experimentation and subsequent learnings.

Develop project timelines and works with internal staff to ensure deadlines are met, which include: lead conference calls and meetings related-to project preparations; gathers, maintains, and tracks creative assets; QA all creative executions prior to launch; monitor and troubleshoot campaign creative post-launch; communicate key campaign milestones, progress/delivery status, and manage expectations; and identify potential delivery risks and communicate/propose solutions.

Track trends, research, and consumer insights to guide the development of campaign roadmaps, briefs, and integrated communication plans.

Manages and coordinates the relationship with PR agency in terms of day-to-day execution of press and publicity activities, serving as a public relations liaison (inclusive of coordinating the distribution of press requests with agency).

Collaborates with other teams to develop direct marketing and newsletter strategies.

Additional audience growth, brand building and overall marketing and communications duties as assigned.

Required Education and Experience:

8+ years of experience increasing complexity and responsibility supporting, creating, leading, and executing cross-platform marketing campaigns for multiple goals and different levels of the funnel.

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Communications, or related subject area; OR equivalent work experience.

4+ years of experience developing, managing and executing cross-platform marketing campaigns for multiple goals and different levels of the funnel.

4+ years of experience leading paid and organic marketing strategies on social media.

4+ years of experience executing paid media campaigns across digital and linear channels.

4+ years in B2B & B2C marketing capacity.

Experience building brands and growing audiences in social media platforms, websites and/or audio platforms.

Experience developing and executing on communication strategies.

Experience ideating innovative marketing strategies with limited resources.

Experience in managing multiple programs and clients at once.

Experience in writing marketing copy and key message points.

Experience in implementing multidimensional and experiential marketing projects, including special events and conferences.

Experience in online marketing and new marketing technologies preferred.

Required Skills, Knowledge and Abilities:

Knowledgeable and skilled in MS Office (Excel, Word, Outlook and Photoshop), Salesforce, Asana

Demonstrate ability to analyze data and synthesize for actionable use.

Excellent organizational and communication skills, strong attention to detail and ability to follow through accurately, meeting all deadlines.

Proactive approach and routine development of big ideas.

Ability to sharply prioritize projects and efficiently manage a large workload.

Basic accounting knowledge

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Strong PR skills, social media savvy, and organization skills

Must have strong work ethic, problem solving and prioritization skills

Must be able to work independently and as part of a team

Creative thinker; thinks “outside the box”

Preferred Skills and Experience:

Experience managing, developing or executing on audience research / consumer research initiatives

Knowledgeable and skilled in Keynote, Pages, iMovie and other similar software.

Basic social media management knowledge.

Reporting To This Position:

N/A

Physical Demands and Working Conditions:

Must be able to perform the essential duties of the position with or without reasonable accommodation.

Ability to manage some work outside of standard office hours as needed.

Physical Demands:

Required to move about in an office environment and sit for extended periods of time. Required to move about in the community. Frequent use of hands for data entry/keystrokes and simple grasping.

Working Conditions:

Moderate noise level



