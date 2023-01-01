Senior Editor, LAist

Position Summary:

Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), the home of LAist 89.3, LAist.com and LAist Studios, is looking for a senior editor who can manage a team of mission-driven reporters and bring innovative ideas to our daily and long-term work. You’ll be responsible for developing and implementing editorial strategy, in partnership with the managing editor and reporters. You’ll be evaluated by the success of your reporters and your collaborative skills within the newsroom.

LAist is a cross-platform newsroom. Our journalists file digital and audio stories. Editor candidates do not have to have experience in both forms of editing, but must be willing to learn. There is a strong preference for candidates versed in best practices for publishing digital content and who have a working knowledge of metrics analysis.

This senior editor will also shape and lead editorial efforts of major enterprise reports, ensuring all work is held to the highest editorial standards. They will look for innovative ways to engage audiences around special projects throughout the reporting process and lead internal and external collaboration.

The senior editor should offer a track record of reporting, writing and editing in-depth enterprise stories, excellent communication and organizational skills.S/he/they should also have a demonstrated commitment to principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

This is a full-time position.

Compensation:

The salary for this opportunity will be no less than $98,217 annualized and no more than $122,771 annualized. Exact salary determined by experience and education related to the role, organizational compensation structure, budget and internal equity.

Position Responsibility:

Develop and execute cross-platform strategies for your assigned beats that reflect LAist’s mission to deliver distinctive and unique content to our audiences.

Work with the engagement team to learn and uphold best practices for creating content that emphasizes an audience-first approach.

Develop strategies to diversify sources and, in cooperation with the engagement team, establish new relationships with readers, listeners, and other stakeholders.

Assign and edit daily stories, special projects, and other content for accuracy, fairness and inclusivity across broadcast and digital platforms.

Provide clear guidance, feedback and supervision to assigned staff.

Ensure that grant-funded projects and positions meet their deliverables.

Participate in training sessions for the LAist newsroom.

Work with the digital team to make data-informed decisions.

Encourage creativity and high standards.

Work with direct reports to develop short- and long-term goals.

Represent LAist at public events.

Other duties as assigned.

Required Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience.

Five years reporting or editing experience, with two years’ editing or equivalent experience.

Minimum of two years supervisory experience.

Experience in maintaining high journalistic standards under deadline pressure, including standards of accuracy and fairness.

Experience assigning stories and editing copy.

Experience with digital news production and presentation.

Required Skills, Knowledge and Abilities:

Strong writing, editing, and radio production skills essential.

Knowledge of radio, digital, and print style.

Ability to make decisions on deadline, direct coverage and communicate effectively with colleagues and supervisors.

Ability to effectively execute multiple assignments on deadline.

Leadership and personnel skills and ability to develop high-performing teams.

Ability to consistently work well with others and to inspire and lead the staff.

Strong communication skills.

Editing skills: has an understanding of need for interpretative reporting on complex issues.

Ability to develop complex story ideas that provide analysis and add context.

Ability to recognize and act on opportunities for tapping audience expertise and other news resources.

Ability to use non-traditional approaches, including use of Public Insight Journalism and other community engagement tools/methods, crowdsourcing and digital newsgathering techniques.

Well-established contacts and knowledge of the journalism community.

Commitment to public service journalism.

Communicate effectively and cordially with colleagues across platforms.

Juggle multiple projects and deadlines.

Preferred Skills and Experience:

Experience with digital audio editing systems.

Fluency in Spanish or other languages commonly used in southern California.

Experience as a reporter, producer or editor in the Los Angeles area.

Reporting To This Position:

Reporters

Physical Demands and Working Conditions:

Must be able to perform the essential duties of the position with or without reasonable accommodation

Physical Demands:

Required to move about in an office environment and sit for extended periods of time Required to move about in the community Frequent use of hands for data entry/keystrokes and simple grasping.

Working Conditions:

Moderate noise level



