Who We Are:

Southern California Public Radio (SCPR) is a member-supported public media network whose mission is to strengthen the civic and cultural bonds that unite Southern California's diverse communities by providing the highest quality news and information service on air at 89.3 KPCC, online at LAist.com and through KPCC In Person. Since our founding in 1999, SCPR has been a fast growing, innovative, multi-platform public service newsroom. Every day, our staff helps audiences catch up on the latest headlines, solve the complexities of life in Southern California, and connect curious communities to one another.

Position Summary:

The California Community Colleges system serves more students (1.8 million) across its 116 campuses than the University of California and California State University systems combined — but, traditionally, higher education coverage has been devoted mainly to four-year universities.

KPCC/LAist is seeking a reporter for a new beat dedicated solely to community colleges in Southern California. This beat will be focused on elevating the voices of students, staff members, and faculty to create a rich portrait of community college life. We’re not seeking to cover community colleges as institutions. Instead, we will center our narratives in the unique challenges faced by students and explore pathways to success and equity.

This beat requires a reporter who has demonstrated skill in developing sources and embraces the core principles of engagement journalism. We want to create stories and source material that can help students separate fact from fiction – to provide roadmaps for students from diverse circumstances and backgrounds, and to help them navigate the hazards they may encounter along the way.

The successful reporter must be a self-starter who can stay ahead of trends, with the ability to report on complex issues and build sources and credibility with audiences who traditionally haven’t been well-served by public radio. We’re looking for strong reporting experience, original writing, and a polished on-air presence. The ideal candidate will have experience reporting on education as well as first-hand experience with the community college system, including the transfer process.

This is a grant-funded position.

Compensation:

The pay rate for this opportunity will be no less than $32.94 per hour. Exact pay rate determined by experience and education related to the role, organizational compensation structure and internal equity. The grade of this position is IS.

Position Responsibility:

Establish a mission and goals for the beat.

Pitch, report and produce regular news stories and feature stories.

Assemble, edit and mix stories for air.

Deliver substantive reports on the assigned subject on a tight deadline.

Delivers stories with highly developed style and originality in writing.

Provide high quality “live” reports with newscasts and talk show and host 2-ways as required.

Produce for website, social and mobile channels with writing and photography (supplying additional audio, visual material related Web resources).

Work with news editors to generate ideas.

Assist other reporters, producers and editors with information.

Lead and develop special projects aligned with KPCC + LAist newsroom mission.

Work closely with the community engagement team.

Other duties as assigned.

Required Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience.

3+ years or more professional journalism experience.

Experience and enthusiasm for using engagement as part of the reporting process.

Required Skills, Knowledge and Abilities:

Strong writing and reporting skills.

Skilled at developing own stories and at judging which stories to pursue and how effectively to complete assignments.

Facility and knowledge of web and mobile tools and culture.

Ability to deliver stories of the highest standard as measured by clarity, balance, creativity, originality, cogent analysis, thoroughness, effective production, eloquence and compelling delivery.

Facility with source and beat development; subject-matter expertise a plus.

Ability to function as a leader in news judgment, influences agenda setting.

Ability to use sound, when available, to create scenes that engage the listener and convey the emotion of the story.

Ability to consistently produce timely and substantive reports on a tight deadline, including from out in the field.

Ability to develop and execute big projects.

Excellence in live reports and host two-ways at expert level.

Fully competent in use of recording and production equipment.

Ability to work simultaneously on short and long-term projects.

Ability to develop stories with multiple interviews, scene changes, and strong knowledge of subject matter.

Ability to mentor and guide the work of others.

Ability to represent SCPR in official functions.

Recognized internally and externally as expert in area of coverage.

Extraordinary ability to synthesize information.

Ability to lead the organization and innovation in reporting.

Specialized skills and very wide experience and accomplishment

Preferred Skills and Experience:

Fluency in other languages, especially Spanish.

Experience reporting on education and familiarity with the community college system, including the transfer process.

Experience as a community college student.

Experience in or familiarity with public radio news.

Reporting To This Position: None

Physical Demands and Working Conditions:

Physical Demands:

May be required to work from home. Required to move about in an office environment and sit for extended periods of time. Required to move about in the community. Frequent use of hands for data entry/keystrokes and simple grasping.

Working Conditions:

Moderate noise level



Southern California Public Radio (KPCC/LAist/LAist Studios) is diverse in race, ethnicity, language, culture, social class, national origin, religious and political belief, age, ability, gender, gender identity, and sexual orientation in addition to other markers protected by law.

At SCPR, we strive to create an inclusive environment where we all feel pride in who we are and what we do. We are encouraged to show up as we are – always embracing and recognizing that our diversity is what brings us together. Our fundamental commitment to diversity:

Enriches SCPR and provides an atmosphere in which all human potential is valued

Promotes learning through interactions among people of different backgrounds and many perspectives, and

Enables the organization to prepare all employees to promote social responsibility, equity, freedom, and productive citizenship in a global society

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, protected veteran status, disability status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law.

We are committed to hiring a breadth of diverse professionals and encourage you to apply.

