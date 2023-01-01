Reporter I, General Assignment

Position Summary:

We’re looking for daily news reporters who are excited to embrace the mission of LAist— helping Southern Californians stay informed by providing information they need to navigate, connect, discover and help affect change. The reporters play a key role in setting our daily news agenda.

We will hire three general assignment reporters, including:

One reporter with a Monday - Friday, 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. shift

One reporter with a Monday - Friday, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. shift

One reporter with a Thursday - Monday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. shift

The successful candidates will be able to develop strong day-of story ideas off the news, and be adept at reporting and filing stories on a daily deadline. The General Assignment reporters need a track record of strong news judgment, excellent writing skills, and experience in breaking news environments.

The ideal candidates understand digital platforms, including on-demand audio, audience needs, and how to engage readers. You ask yourself on a regular basis, “Who would be most excited to read this story?” “What would be most useful for people to know/understand?”

The reporters will champion our mission to explain L.A. across platforms that include broadcast and on-demand audio. We love this place and embrace L.A. as the most dynamic city in the country. We are looking for people who are deeply committed to shining a light on its challenges and opportunities and connecting diverse communities in meaningful conversation. The role can include weekend shifts.

APPLY NOW ON OUR JOB PORTAL

Compensation:

The pay rate for this opportunity will be no less than $34.62 per hour and no more than $35.93 per hour. Exact pay rate determined by experience and education related to the role, organizational compensation structure, budget and internal equity. The grade of this position is HS.

Position Responsibility:

Provides coverage of Southern California issues across a broad spectrum.

Initiates, researches, writes, produces, and reports news and feature stories and segments for broadcast and digital platforms.

Understands and deploys our promise to practice diversity, equity, and inclusion in how we assign, report, edit, produce, and distribute our journalism.

Does live two-ways on news programs and talk shows.

Contributes story ideas and assists in fine-tuning others' ideas.

Assists other reporters, producers and editors.

Provides additional material as needed for digital platforms, including photographs, and assists with the development of digital reporting projects.

Keeps up-to-date on current events (local, national and international).

Writes and edits copy as required.

Acquires sound for production, which includes, but is not limited to, off-site interviews and walkthroughs.

Other duties as assigned.



Required Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience.

Two or more years of reporting or professional journalism or applicable experience.

Required Skills, Knowledge and Abilities:

Demonstrated radio reporting, digital news and production skills.

Professional on-air delivery.

Ability to report, evaluate and integrate information quickly and translate for SCPR audiences.

Ability to perform a variety of assignments thoroughly.

Commitment to learn and enact best journalism practices.

Experience in or familiarity with public radio news.

Ability to use sound, when available, to create scenes that engage the listener and convey the emotion of the story.

Ability to consistently produce timely and substantive reports on a tight deadline.

Proficient in use of recording and production equipment.

Ability to develop stories with multiple interviews, scene changes, and strong knowledge of subject matter.

Become and remain a member in good standing of SAG-AFTRA by the thirtieth (30th) day of employment

Preferred Skills and Experience:

Fluency in Spanish preferred.

Fluency in other languages used by significant portions of Southern California communities desirable.



Reporting To This Position:

N/A

Physical Demands and Working Conditions:

Must be able to perform the essential duties of the position with or without reasonable accommodation.



Physical Demands:

Required to move about in an office environment and sit for extended periods of time Required to move about in the community Frequent use of hands for data entry/keystrokes and simple grasping

Working Conditions:

Moderate noise level



APPLY NOW ON OUR JOB PORTAL

