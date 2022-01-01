Who We Are:

Southern California Public Radio (SCPR) is a member-supported public media network whose mission is to strengthen the civic and cultural bonds that unite Southern California's diverse communities by providing the highest quality news and information service on air at 89.3 KPCC, online at LAist.com and through KPCC In Person. Since our founding in 1999, SCPR has been a fast growing, innovative, multi-platform public service newsroom. Every day, our staff helps audiences catch up on the latest headlines, solve the complexities of life in Southern California, and connect curious communities to one another.

Position Summary:

The Major Gifts Officer is responsible for building relationships with major donors and prospects to secure gifts of over $10,000 for annual operating and program specific projects.

This position will actively qualify and cultivate major donor prospects and make direct solicitations. Responsibilities include conducting prospect research, developing solicitation strategies, and writing gift proposals and reports. The Major Gift Officer will manage a portfolio of approximately 125 donors and spend 50% or more of their time outside of the office in face-to-face or virtual meetings to cultivate and steward donor relationships. Solicitations may also include gala tables/support and planned giving commitments. The major gift officer will have 3 – 5 years of major gift fundraising experience and the proven ability to guide donors to more significant support. This position reports to the Director of Major Gifts and will also work with the Managing Director of Development and Senior Vice President on Development on major solicitations and campaign gifts.

Compensation:

Exact salary determined by experience and education related to the role, organizational compensation structure and internal equity.

Position Responsibility:

Manage a dedicated portfolio of donors and prospects within moves management; meet monthly metric goals.

Strategically cultivate and solicit donors and prospects with a focus on deepening donor relationships and identifying the best way to connect them with SCPR and funding opportunities.

Develop effective stewardship plans to strengthen the relationship and explore other avenues for support.

Develop written plans, proposals, reports, and other donor communications.

Qualify new prospects to ensure the growth of the SCPR donor pool.

Contribute to the expansion of the planned giving program and Legacy Society.

Research and qualify major donor prospects to ensure growth of the SCPR donor pool.

Document donor contacts in donor management software following established protocols.

Provide regular updates and reports on prospect management and fundraising results.

Participate in major donor events locally and throughout southern California.

Work collaboratively with the Major Gifts team and Development staff.

Other duties as assigned.

Required Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent work experience required.

3-5 years of experience and a strong understanding of prospect management, major donor cultivation and solicitation is required.

Proven track record in securing major and planned gifts.

Knowledge of planned giving vehicles and ability to identify strong prospects.

Previous experience working directly with board members, volunteers, and content experts.

Required Skills, Knowledge and Abilities:

Motivated, creative, and organized self-starter.

Enthusiastic and determined fundraiser with a record of meeting / exceeding metrics and revenue targets.

Able to develop strategic long-term donor relationships while achieving bottom-line results.

Innovative, flexible, and able to prioritize in a rapidly evolving organization and industry.

Collaborative and successful at working within a team and across an organization.

A persuasive and strategic communicator with excellent interpersonal and written / spoken communication skills.

Able to participate in donor events, including occasional evenings and weekends, and travel to donor meetings throughout southern California.

Professional appearance and demeanor, and strong computer skills are required.

Preferred Skills and Experience:

Salesforce and donor database experience a plus.

Experience in soliciting and securing 6 and 7-figure gifts.

Strong interest in public media and its case for support.

Willingness to embrace the organization’s priorities and style.

Reporting To This Position:

N/A

Physical Demands and Working Conditions:

Must be able to perform the essential duties of the position with or without reasonable accommodation.

Ability to travel during the day, with occasional overnight travel required.

Must have a personal vehicle available for use to call on clients. Mileage reimbursement will be provided.

Must have a valid, current driver’s license.

Must have a clean driving record with no DUIs or excessive amount of traffic violations or accidents.

Physical Demands:

Working Conditions:

Required to move about in an office environment and sit for extended periods of time

Frequent use of hands for data entry/keystrokes and simple grasping

Moderate noise level

Southern California Public Radio (KPCC/LAist/LAist Studios) is diverse in race, ethnicity, language, culture, social class, national origin, religious and political belief, age, ability, gender, gender identity, and sexual orientation in addition to other markers protected by law.

At SCPR, we strive to create an inclusive environment where we all feel pride in who we are and what we do. We are encouraged to show up as we are – always embracing and recognizing that our diversity is what brings us together. Our fundamental commitment to diversity:

Enriches SCPR and provides an atmosphere in which all human potential is valued

Promotes learning through interactions among people of different backgrounds and many perspectives, and

Enables the organization to prepare all employees to promote social responsibility, equity, freedom, and productive citizenship in a global society

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, protected veteran status, disability status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law.

We are committed to hiring a breadth of diverse professionals and encourage you to apply.

