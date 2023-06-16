Intern AAJA-LA, LAist (Broadcast)

Position Summary:

Our internships are opportunities for broadcasting/journalism students or recent graduates to learn the real-world demands of working in an award-winning NPR affiliate public media newsroom. We aim to provide a meaningful experience for the intern and LAist and are seeking one intern interested in radio news production and shows.

We’ll be hiring for a 20-30 hours per week, 18-week stint, with an anticipated September start date.

Interns working with newscasts or shows would assist with reporting, research, and production of those programs, including AirTalk with Larry Mantle; this assignment is fast paced. Applicants should have experience in radio production and include samples of their on-air work.

This position is funded in part by a grant from the Asian American Journalists Association, Los Angeles chapter. Preference will be given to applicants whose interests or background align with AAJA-LA’s mission (http://aaja-la.org/about/).

Application Deadline: June 16, 2023 (5:00pm PT)

APPLY NOW ON OUR JOB PORTAL

Compensation:

The pay rate for this opportunity will be $18.66 per hour.

Position Responsibility:

Learn and perform various tasks including production, reporting, interviewing, writing, recording and cutting tape.

Assist with research of story ideas/segment concepts.

Find and pitch ideas for stories/segments.

Conduct pre-interviews for on-air guests and book interviews.

Assist reporters or producers in deep-dive projects, including data analysis and document review.

Report and produce stories for newscasts.

Other duties as assigned.

Required Education and Experience:

Current college student or recent graduate (within 12 months).

Experience in a journalism environment.

Required Skills, Knowledge and Abilities:

Strong writing, editing, research and communication skills.

Ability to manage several different projects at once.

Ability to manage daily workload efficiently (good time management skills).

Ability to meet deadlines as assigned.

Ability to pitch original story ideas.

Knowledge of AP Style.

Familiarity with Microsoft Outlook, Word and a CMS.

Familiarity with the fundamentals of broadcasting.

Preferred Skills and Experience:

Interest in a journalism career.

Ability to conceive of, pitch, and execute compelling radio and web stories.

Familiarity with the values, sound of public radio.

Some experience working in a broadcast or newsroom environment.

Knowledge of digital editing technologies.

Reporting To This Position:

N/A



Physical Demands and Working Conditions:

Must be able to perform the essential duties of the position with or without reasonable accommodation.

Physical Demands:

Required to move about in an office environment and sit for extended periods of time Required to move about in the community Frequent use of hands for data entry/keystrokes and simple grasping

Working Conditions:

Moderate noise level



