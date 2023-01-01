Who We Are:
Southern California Public Radio (SCPR) is a member-supported public media network whose mission is to strengthen the civic and cultural bonds that unite Southern California's diverse communities by providing the highest quality news and information service on air at LAist 89.3, online at LAist.com and through LAist Live Programming & Events. Since our founding in 1999, SCPR has been a fast growing, innovative, multi-platform public service newsroom. Every day, our staff helps audiences catch up on the latest headlines, solve the complexities of life in Southern California, and connect curious communities to one another.
Position Summary:
The Integrated Marketing Media Strategist for Southern California Public Radio is responsible for assisting with and supporting the development and execution of comprehensive integrated marketing strategies across multiple platforms to advance SCPR’s brands, awareness, consideration, conversions and support sustainable audience growth. This role is key to promotion of SCPR’s diversity, equity and inclusiveness (DEI) initiatives. The ideal candidate should have two years of experience in integrated marketing and possess a strong understanding of various media channels, audience behavior and emerging marketing trends.
Compensation:
The pay rate for this opportunity will be no less than $30.01 per hour and no more than $31.25 per hour. Exact pay rate determined by experience and education related to the role, organizational compensation structure, budget and internal equity.
Position Responsibility:
- Assist with and support the development, execution and oversight of comprehensive media plans that align with marketing objectives and target audience utilizing various marketing channels and platforms.
- Support the planning and execution of integrated marketing campaigns across multi-media channels, including digital, social, print, television, radio and out-of-home advertising. Optimize reach, frequency, and budget allocation for maximum impact.
- Assist with market research to identify target demographics, audience behavior, brand and audience growth opportunities and industry trends.
- Measure, track and evaluate campaign success using KPIs. Develop and use measurement frameworks to track and evaluate performance.
- Analyze campaign data, including impressions, engagement rates, conversions and ROI to identify and recommend actionable insights to optimize future strategies.
- Work closely with internal stakeholders, including creative teams, underwriting, events, to ensure seamless execution of the marketing campaigns. Effectively communicate marketing strategies, plans and performance updates to senior management.
- Collaborate with external media partners, vendors and agencies to execute campaigns efficiently and ensure timely delivery of assets and reports
- Coordinate vendor relationships inclusive of contract management, vendor onboarding processes, follow up with finance to coordinate PO process and payments, others.
- Helps coordinate all marketing related activities that are part of the events plan (communications strategy, promotions, media buys, social media strategies).
- Coordinate the creation of a weekly marketing report that includes weekly goals, key results, areas of improvement and new identified needs.
- Manage and update marketing calendar.
- Additional duties as assigned.
Required Education and Experience:
- Associate’s degree or equivalent work experience.
- 2-4 years of related work experience.
Required Skills, Knowledge and Abilities:
- Knowledgeable and skilled in MS Office (Excel, Word, Outlook and Photoshop)
- Basic accounting knowledge
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
- Strong PR skills, social media savvy, and organization skills
- Must have strong work ethic, problem solving and prioritization skills
- Clear understanding on how to plan, execute and report on omni-channel marketing campaigns
- Deep knowledge on organic and paid social marketing
- Must be able to work independently and as part of a team
Preferred Skills and Experience:
- Knowledgeable and skilled in Keynote, Pages, iMovie and other similar software.
- Basic social media management knowledge.
- Creative thinker; thinks “outside the box”
- Experience in managing full 360 marketing initiatives.
Reporting To This Position:
- N/A
Physical Demands and Working Conditions:
- Must be able to perform the essential duties of the position with or without reasonable accommodation.
- Ability to manage some work outside of standard office hours as needed.
- Physical Demands:
- This role may be eligible for a hybrid office/remote work environment
- Required to move about in an office environment and sit for extended periods of time
- Required to move about in the community
- Frequent use of hands for data entry/keystrokes and simple grasping
- Working Conditions:
- Moderate noise level
Southern California Public Radio (LAist 89.3/LAist.com/LAist Studios) is diverse in race, ethnicity, language, culture, social class, national origin, religious and political belief, age, ability, gender, gender identity, and sexual orientation in addition to other markers protected by law.
At SCPR, we strive to create an inclusive environment where we all feel pride in who we are and what we do. We are encouraged to show up as we are – always embracing and recognizing that our diversity is what brings us together. Our fundamental commitment to diversity:
- Enriches SCPR and provides an atmosphere in which all human potential is valued
- Promotes learning through interactions among people of different backgrounds and many perspectives, and
- Enables the organization to prepare all employees to promote social responsibility, equity, freedom, and productive citizenship in a global society
All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, protected veteran status, disability status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law.
We are committed to hiring a breadth of diverse professionals and encourage you to apply.