Who We Are:
Southern California Public Radio (SCPR) is a member-supported public media network whose mission is to strengthen the civic and cultural bonds that unite Southern California's diverse communities by providing the highest quality news and information service on air at 89.3 KPCC, online at LAist.com and through KPCC In Person. Since our founding in 1999, SCPR has been a fast growing, innovative, multi-platform public service newsroom. Every day, our staff helps audiences catch up on the latest headlines, solve the complexities of life in Southern California, and connect curious communities to one another.
Position Summary:
The Software Engineer is responsible to create and support high-profile, delightfully designed consumer products across our entire digital portfolio. This role Is responsible for projects, including workflow automation, front-end applications, on demand and streaming audio systems, API development, content management, and storytelling tools. The Engineer is responsible work to develop scalable, low tech debt products that enhance and extend the reach and impact of our mission-driven journalism.
Compensation:
The salary for this opportunity will be no less than $90,000 annualized. Exact salary determined by experience and education related to the role, organizational compensation structure and internal equity.
Position Responsibility:
- Ideate, develop, and test smart new software products to support news gathering, content and newsroom management, audience engagement, content distribution, and system automation.
- Work in a small team to extend CMS capabilities and develop toolsets and templates for interactive storytelling.
- Develop tools and applications to automate audio streaming and publishing, content distribution (podcasts, on-demand audio, text, etc), and data aggregation (CRM, data warehouse).
- Understand business and technology goals; present options and considerations in solution development and problem solving, being mindful of the cost/benefit prospect of developing quickly versus developing for long term sustainability.
- Support and train non-technical personnel in editorial, events, marketing, underwriting and membership.
- Other duties as assigned.
Required Education and Experience:
- Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent work experience.
- 3+ years of work experience building production applications using front and back-end technologies and frameworks.
Required Skills, Knowledge and Abilities:
- Experience with development and performance tuning of relational databases.
- Experience in working with large-scale, consumer-oriented websites.
- Experience working with content management systems.
- Mastery of object-oriented language and MVC principles.
- Experience with Git and other remote collaboration tools.
- Experience writing front-end code for web applications.
- Experience with document-oriented or key-value data stores like Redis or MongoDB.
- Experience publishing and consuming REST-based APIs.
- Solid oral and written communication skills.
- Familiarity with communicating technical requirements.
- Ability to analyze requirements and provide accurate work estimates.
Preferred Skills and Experience:
- Experienced in building, scaling and maintaining robust content and media management systems.
- Experience with Node.js, Angular, GraphQL, React, Elasticsearch.
- Have an intermediate understanding of infrastructure architecture best practices and configurations, cloud-based hosting environments such as AWS, microservices, and system issue remediation.
Physical Demands and Working Conditions:
- Must be able to perform the essential duties of the position with or without reasonable accommodation.
- Required to move about in an office environment and sit for extended periods of time
- Frequent use of hands for data entry/keystrokes and simple grasping.
- This position may be eligible for a hybrid office/remote work environment
- Moderate noise level
Southern California Public Radio (KPCC/LAist/LAist Studios) is diverse in race, ethnicity, language, culture, social class, national origin, religious and political belief, age, ability, gender, gender identity, and sexual orientation in addition to other markers protected by law.
At SCPR, we strive to create an inclusive environment where we all feel pride in who we are and what we do. We are encouraged to show up as we are – always embracing and recognizing that our diversity is what brings us together. Our fundamental commitment to diversity:
- Enriches SCPR and provides an atmosphere in which all human potential is valued
- Promotes learning through interactions among people of different backgrounds and many perspectives, and
- Enables the organization to prepare all employees to promote social responsibility, equity, freedom, and productive citizenship in a global society
All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, protected veteran status, disability status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law.We are committed to hiring a breadth of diverse professionals and encourage you to apply.