Who We Are:

Southern California Public Radio (SCPR) is a member-supported public media network whose mission is to strengthen the civic and cultural bonds that unite Southern California's diverse communities by providing the highest quality news and information service on air at 89.3 KPCC, online at LAist.com and through KPCC In Person. Since our founding in 1999, SCPR has been a fast growing, innovative, multi-platform public service newsroom. Every day, our staff helps audiences catch up on the latest headlines, solve the complexities of life in Southern California, and connect curious communities to one another.



Position Summary:

The Financial Analyst I will play an integral role in the smooth functioning of Southern California Public Radio’s (SCPR) daily business and financial operations and the relationships with its constituent organizations, vendors and partners. This role provides support in the areas of financial and grant reporting, analysis, and supports the financial processing functions for SCPR.

Reporting to the SCPR Finance Manager, the Financial Analyst I functions in a bimodal organizational structure, making it critical to collaborate with SCPR management, while also coordinating efforts with American Public Media Group’s (APMG) Finance team.

Compensation:

The salary for this opportunity will be no less than $55,730 annualized. Exact salary determined by experience and education related to the role, organizational compensation structure and internal equity.



Position Responsibility:

Budget



Assisting with the organization and the production of the SCPR budget and forecasting process

Attending and/or representing the Finance Department and at times leading the monthly meetings with budget managers

Assisting in the organization and preparation of budget processes for SCPR, including coordinating with project managers, local budget managers, and APMG Finance

Assisting in monthly journal entries for assigned accounts/areas

Prepare and distribute monthly financial reports for the organization and departments

Inventory



Overseeing and leading the physical inventory counts (internal and external)

Preparing monthly inventory reports

Coordinating with PriorityPak warehouse staff for semi-annual inventory audits

Checks



Assisting in backup on cash and check handling process

(During telecommuting) Alternating role of primary check deposit staff at the SCPR office every two weeks with the other Financial Analyst I

(During telecommuting) Scanning and forwarding invoices received to the other Financial Analyst I for Accounts Payable processing during the alternating two weeks in the office (see above)

(During telecommuting) Handling and filing Finance Department mail during the alternating two weeks in the office (see above)

Trade



Analyzing and approving fair market valuation of potential trades

Creating, preparing and maintaining trade documentation. Keeping a repository of the back-up documents. Confirming the documentation are accurate, sufficiently detailed, and are supported with adequate substantiation. Verifying signatures and tracking status for all trade documentation

Working with SCPR departments to provide guidance on trades before they are signed by either company

Assisting in the recording of trade into multiple systems and the master spreadsheet and assisting in making credit/debit adjustments when necessary

Assisting in identifying trade advertisers that ran in the fiscal year, verifying signed documentation supporting each trade, and compiling signed documentation

Grants



Assisting in the financial portion of grant, foundation, and other restricted funding reports, including internal reports to SCPR management team

Creating, preparing and maintaining grant, foundation, and other restricted reports documentation and working with APMG departments to provide new Grant Activity Codes.

Keeping a repository of the back-up documents and filing corresponding documentation in appropriate folder on the shared drive. Confirming that all restricted funding is in compliance with the funding requirements from the individual or foundation donors as well as GAAP.

Assisting in the review of grant payroll and other expenditures for proper coding and inclusion

Assisting in the production and analysis on restricted funding budget and forecast and report on variances

General Finance



Work collaboratively with the SCPR Finance Team to provide financial reporting, processing, and analysis in support of SCPR

Oversee the financial processing functions regarding processes, systems, policies, internal controls, and internal /external audits. Responsibilities include but not limited to identify and help implement improvements in financial processing (e.g. assist the set-up of annual purchase orders where applicable, effectively utilize technology, provide procedure / workflow recommendations, etc.).

Assisting in the preparation of the Corporation of Public Broadcasting Community Service Grant, Financial Report for SCPR

Develop/Update/Maintain desk procedures for all financial processes.

Maintain highest standards of quality control in processing and reporting financial information. Quality control will be defined by degree of accuracy, completeness, thoroughness and timeliness

Foster a creative and productive work environment

Other duties as assigned

Required Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Finance or Accounting, non-profit/public administration OR equivalent work experience

A minimum of 2-3 years’ work experience in accounting, grants, budgeting, and or financial analysis

Required Skills, Knowledge and Abilities:

Demonstrated expertise in budget preparation, financial reporting and variance analysis, and financial analysis

Strong problem-solving skills – ability to present alternatives when standard procedures do not apply

Strong attention to detail

Strong understanding of fundamental accounting concepts; project tracking and inter-company mechanics

Strong organizational skills – ability to prioritize work and meet deadlines

Outstanding expertise in Excel; comfortable with MS Office programs

Ability to explain relatively complex accounting and finance issues to non-financial colleagues

Perform tasks and effectively communicate with people at all levels in the organization with confidence and speak authoritatively on matters within the position’s purview

Perform tasks and interact with people at all levels in the organization with confidence and speak authoritatively on matters within the position's purview

Communication/Leadership Ability to effectively influence the resolution of financial matters in a tactful and professional manner; facilitate harmonious cross-divisional workflows

Must have the ability to extract meaning and communicate the “big picture” from high volume, micro level analysis

Working knowledge of the cash disbursement cycle, systems, and tools in a multiple location/entity environment

Demonstrated record of implementing compliance with policies and procedures

Proven record to anticipate, identify and appropriately communicate financial matters

Maintain high standards of customer service, professional ethics and confidentiality

Self-starter with ability to work both independently and on a team

Preferred Skills and Experience:

Lawson, Cognos BI, and Wide Orbit experience.

Accounting and financial reporting experience with not-for-profits, grant funding, and media industry environments

Experience administrating end-user web based applications

Experience with multiple divisions/locations

Reporting To This Position:

None



Physical Demands and Working Conditions:

Must be able to perform the essential duties of the position with or without reasonable accommodation

Physical Demands:

Required to move about in an office environment and sit for extended periods of time Frequent use of hands for data entry/keystrokes and simple grasping Ability to carry or move approximately 20 lbs. of boxed inventory and stand for periods of time

Working Conditions:

Moderate noise level



Southern California Public Radio (KPCC/LAist/LAist Studios) is diverse in race, ethnicity, language, culture, social class, national origin, religious and political belief, age, ability, gender, gender identity, and sexual orientation in addition to other markers protected by law.

At SCPR, we strive to create an inclusive environment where we all feel pride in who we are and what we do. We are encouraged to show up as we are – always embracing and recognizing that our diversity is what brings us together. Our fundamental commitment to diversity:

Enriches SCPR and provides an atmosphere in which all human potential is valued

Promotes learning through interactions among people of different backgrounds and many perspectives, and

Enables the organization to prepare all employees to promote social responsibility, equity, freedom, and productive citizenship in a global society

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, protected veteran status, disability status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law.

We are committed to hiring a breadth of diverse professionals and encourage you to apply.

