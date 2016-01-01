Editor, Education

Who We Are:

Southern California Public Radio (SCPR) is a member-supported public media network whose mission is to strengthen the civic and cultural bonds that unite Southern California's diverse communities by providing the highest quality news and information service on air at 89.3 KPCC, online at LAist.com and through KPCC In Person. Since our founding in 1999, SCPR has been a fast growing, innovative, multi-platform public service newsroom. Every day, our staff helps audiences catch up on the latest headlines, solve the complexities of life in Southern California, and connect curious communities to one another.

Position Summary:

We are seeking an editor who can shape our newsroom’s education coverage, holding our institutions accountable and helping our community understand and navigate how we learn.

The editor will work with four reporters, covering K-12, higher education, early childhood education and development, and a newly formed beat focused on pathway to a college education. They report on air at 89.3 KPCC and for our website LAist.com

Los Angeles County is home to 80 separate school districts, including Los Angeles Unified, the nation’s second largest public school district. Dozens of other districts are spread out across Southern California. At the same time, public and private universities not only educate tens of thousands of students but also are some of the region’s biggest employers. There’s a robust creative economy interested in how local educational institutions are training the future workforce.

The region also grapples with some of the highest rates of child poverty in the country, and a stressed child care system made even more precarious by the coronavirus pandemic.

We’re seeking an editor who shares our commitment to deliver innovative, insightful and in-depth storytelling. To be successful, you must have sharp news chops and the ability to lead and bring out the best in people. Ideally, you have experience covering or editing coverage of large urban school districts or public bureaucracies. You are skilled at setting priorities and setting a reporting agenda that values the rich diversity of our region and examines education issues through an equity lens. Working in close partnership with our engagement team, you’ll help your team identify key questions within their beats and report the answers from multiple angles and multiple platforms (radio, digital and live events).

Our newsroom is known as a leader in engaged journalism, an approach that prioritzes listening to our audience and responding to their questions and concerns. This editor will act like a mini-publisher in the newsroom, working closely with the managing editor to coordinate education coverage across beats and shows, as well as with the investigative, product and on-demand teams.

Compensation:

The salary for this opportunity will be no less than $82,700 annualized. Exact salary determined by experience and education related to the role, organizational compensation structure and internal equity.

Position Responsibility:

Oversee daily and enterprise work by reporters, individually and as a team. Edit scripts and digital content, do sound edits including editing actualities and other sound elements and provide final approval for broadcast.

Work with reporters to develop digital assets to complement digital coverage, including visuals (photos and video), graphics, data, interactives and social media outreach strategy.

Lead planning and development of content for daily broadcast shows, web site, mobile apps and magazine and talk shows.

Understand and deploy our promise to practice diversity, equity and inclusion in how we assign, report, edit, produce and distribute our journalism.

Participate in editorial leadership team, helping plan and execute coverage across desks, develop new approaches for cross-platform reporting.

Help coordinate coverage and attend daily editorial meetings.

Assist reporters in developing special projects with an emphasis on digital and data-driven reporting.

Work collaboratively to support program staff and newscasters. Participate in editorial projects and special programming.

Provide clear guidance, feedback and supervision to assigned staff. This includes editorial and performance assessment.

Work with other members of the management team to provide strong, consistent leadership of the department.

Assist in development and implementation of editorial and programming policies to achieve consistent, reliable quality and depth.

Supervise, train and manage direct staff through coaching, mentorship, performance meetings and on-going feedback. Involve senior managers and HR on performance issues as needed.

Foster a creative and productive work environment. Create development opportunities and individualized development plans for staff and training to enhance skills and foster growth.

Represent newsroom internally and externally.

Other duties as assigned.

Required Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Journalism or related field, or equivalent work experience.

Two years editing or equivalent experience, including experience of managing the work of others. Minimum of 5 years’ experience in reporting.

Experience reporting or editing in Southern California preferred.

Experience in maintaining high journalistic standards under deadline pressure, including standards of objectivity, balance and fairness.

Some experience providing work direction or supervisory experience.

Experience assigning stories and editing copy.

Experience with digital audio editing systems.

Experience with digital news production and presentation.

Required Skills, Knowledge and Abilities:

Strong writing, editing, essential.

Knowledge of broadcast journalism and public radio, or ability and willingness to learn.

Knowledge of radio, digital, and print style, or ability and willingness to learn.

Ability to make decisions on deadline, direct coverage and communicate effectively with colleagues and supervisors.

Ability to effectively execute multiple assignments on deadline.

Leadership and personnel skills and ability to develop high performing teams.

A strong commitment to principles of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Ability to consistently work well with others and to inspire and lead the staff.

Strong communication skills and passion for building community relationships via networking both in-person and through social media/online.

Editing skills: has an understanding of need for interpretative reporting on complex issues.

Ability to develop complex story ideas that provide analysis and add context.

Ability to use non-traditional approaches, and community engagement tools/methods, crowdsourcing and digital newsgathering techniques, including curation and aggregation.

Well-established contacts and knowledge of the journalism community.

Commitment to public service journalism.

Preferred Skills and Experience:

Fluency in Spanish or other languages commonly used in Southern California.

Reporting To This Position:

Reporters (4)

Physical Demands and Working Conditions:

Physical Demands:

Required to move about in an office environment and sit for extended periods of time

Required to move about in the community

Frequent use of hands for data entry/keystrokes and simple grasping

Working Conditions:

Moderate noise level

Diversity creates a healthier atmosphere: All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, protected veteran status, disability status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law.

We are committed to hiring a breadth of diverse professionals and encourage members of diverse groups to apply.

