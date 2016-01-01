Who We Are:

Southern California Public Radio (SCPR) is a member-supported public media network whose mission is to strengthen the civic and cultural bonds that unite Southern California's diverse communities by providing the highest quality news and information service on air at 89.3 KPCC, online at LAist.com and through KPCC In Person. Since our founding in 1999, SCPR has been a fast growing, innovative, multi-platform public service newsroom. Every day, our staff helps audiences catch up on the latest headlines, solve the complexities of life in Southern California, and connect curious communities to one another.



Position Summary:

The Director, Product is responsible for identifying, testing, documenting, deploying, measuring, and monetizing new products, features, and emerging media experiences. This role will ensure that all projects are aligned with the corporate strategic goals, and will work to build cross-functional consensus around prioritization and scope of all digital projects.



Position Responsibility:

Collaboratively define product vision for SCPR in partnership with the digital team, senior stakeholders, and other departments

Combines the organizational skills of project management with a product manager’s talent for understanding how people engage with content in various contexts

Understands the power of good process and able to build communication structure and strong cross-functional creative collaboration. Great at seeing both the big picture and at building the process to achieving it

Wants to discover, verify, and meet the real news/information/entertainment needs of new and emerging news audiences and adjacent markets

Thrives in an environment of constant feedback, from users, the newsroom, leadership, designers, and developers

Maintain high-level product roadmaps for key digital products

Manage requirements gathering and prioritization around various products

Collaborate with software engineering and audience data and analytics to maximize resources and produce measurable results

Foster a creative and productive work environment. Create development opportunities and individualized development plans for staff and training to enhance skills and foster growth

Validate internal and external product releases

Essential Functions:

Orchestrate product roadmaps that deliver meaningful, focused releases to customers while affording maximum flexibility for development teams and changing priorities

Promote features that demonstrate a great chance of success and discard bad, mediocre or merely good product ideas before they are built

Build audience and revenue through successful product development and deployment

Articulate features and requirements for the design and development team, and document those requirements for SCPR senior leadership

Document goals and KPIs prior to all releases and launched initiatives

Develop a deep knowledge of SCPR’s existing suite of products for the web and mobile devices, as well as the systems that support them

Uncover customer needs and motivations that lead to innovative product ideas through a variety of audience research methods: in-person interviews, direct observation, remote usability testing, surveys and responding to customer support requests

Other duties as assigned.

Required Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent working experience

Experience working with engineering teams through agile software development and release processes

Experience marketing and shipping B2C products to large audiences

Deep understanding of the digital user experience, incl. user behavior and personalization

Experience with web and application development, especially native mobile, agile/scrum methodologies, test driven development, mobile and web measurement processes and platforms

Experience with wireframing, rapid prototyping and iterative design process

Experience in online advertising and traffic-acquisition optimization (SEO)

Experience working with large-scale, consumer-facing Web sites

Experienced in the use of bug reporting and project management software (Asana, Jira, etc)



Required Skills, Knowledge and Abilities:

Sharp assessment skills with an ability for ruthless prioritization and triage

Strong ability to create clarity from ambiguity

Comfortable with running lean

Solid oral and written communication skills in an interdisciplinary team environment

Excellent at distilling abstract content and product concepts for stakeholders

Ability to balance small task management with creative big-picture product thinking

Strong understanding of technical and system-related component of potential and existing products. Must be able to identify and define technical requirements

Comfort with and bias towards frequent and deep user research, both qualitative and quantitative

Ability to work independently with little supervision

Leadership and personnel skills and ability to inspire and lead staff

Solid oral and written communication skills

Able to communicate and function effectively in a highly-distributed and remote work environment



Preferred Skills and Experience:

Deep understanding and background of on-demand audio platforms and channels such as podcasting, digital radio, and smart speaker skills

Strong experience with content management systems (CMS), preferably for enterprise-level applications

Experience managing (administratively) teams of product and/or project management personnel

Experience with high-traffic media or e-commerce sites

Proficient in both basic design tools & process (Photoshop, Illustrator, sketching) and basic web development skills (HTML, CSS, Javascript)



Physical Demands and Working Conditions:

Must be able to perform the essential duties of the position with or without reasonable accommodation.

Ability to manage some work outside of standard office hours as needed.

Physical Demands:

Required to move about in an office environment and sit for extended periods of time Required to move about in the community Frequent use of hands for data entry/keystrokes and simple grasping

Working Conditions:

Moderate noise level



Diversity creates a healthier atmosphere: All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, protected veteran status, disability status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law.

We are committed to hiring a breadth of diverse professionals and encourage members of diverse groups to apply.

