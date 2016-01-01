Who We Are:

Southern California Public Radio (SCPR) is a member-supported public media network whose mission is to strengthen the civic and cultural bonds that unite Southern California's diverse communities by providing the highest quality news and information service on air at 89.3 KPCC, online at LAist.com and through KPCC In Person. Since our founding in 1999, SCPR has been a fast growing, innovative, multi-platform public service newsroom. Every day, our staff helps audiences catch up on the latest headlines, solve the complexities of life in Southern California, and connect curious communities to one another.



Position Summary:

The Director of Business Development is responsible for cultivating and managing platform and promotional partnerships for SCPR, with particular focus on its podcast division, LAist Studios, and LAist.com. Working closely with stakeholders across SCPR’s divisions on developing partnership programs and pitches, the Director of Business Development will help to design and execute partnerships with third-party platforms and distributors, lead deal negotiation, and manage day-to-day relationships with existing and new partners to maximize audience and revenue opportunities specifically around LAist.com, podcasting and on-demand audio programs. This role will report to SCPR’s CFO/COO.



Compensation:

The salary for this opportunity will be no less than $95,458 annualized. Exact salary determined by experience and education related to the role, organizational compensation structure and internal equity.



Position Responsibility:

Working with SCPR’s leadership team to identify partnership needs.

Identifying, prospecting, and establishing relationships with institutions and organizations who share our values and will partner with LAist Studios to create new podcast series (funded partnerships) specific to:

Cultural institutions. Iconic LA institutions. For-profit organizations.

Working with stakeholders from all key divisions that support LAist Studios and LAist.com to evaluate the fit of a potential partnership.

Develop and establish partnerships that can amplify revenue, marketing reach, or distribution for the existing slate of podcasts we are producing.

Develop and establish partnerships that serve to drive substantial digital audience and traffic across our websites and mobile apps.

Develop and implement content licensing and content derivatives strategies around all LAist content.

Required Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent working experience

7-10 years previous experience.

Experience driving forward big ideas and achieving results.

Required Skills, Knowledge and Abilities:

Solid oral and written communication skills in an interdisciplinary team environment

Excellent at distilling abstract content and product concepts for stakeholders

Ability to balance small task management with creative big-picture product thinking

Able to communicate and function effectively in a highly distributed and remote work environment

Preferred Skills and Experience:

Is enthusiastic about the quality of SCPR’s journalism and LAist Studios podcasts in particular, the strength of its brands, and its opportunities for leveraging audience and subscription growth through platform partnerships.

Keenly follows media and platform trends.

Understands the often chaotic and constantly changing podcast industry.

Comes with strong and well-informed opinions about the pros and cons of partnerships with different platforms and is open-minded about various creative possibilities.

Is adept at identifying emerging trends and can extrapolate key takeaways and actions for growth.

Loves meeting new people and learning about the businesses they represent.

Is excited about serving as a representative of LAist Studios in the marketplace.

Is proactive, takes ownership, and shows a strong dedication to their work.

Has impeccable communication and relationship-management skills.

Is adept at collaborating, both internally and externally.



Physical Demands and Working Conditions:

Flexible to travel

Must be able to perform the essential duties of the position with or without reasonable accommodation

Physical Demands: Required to walk, sit, and stand; reach with hands and arms; balance, stoop, kneel, or crouch; Frequent use of hands for data entry/keystrokes and simple grasping.

Working Conditions: Moderate noise level, occasional exposure to prevalent weather conditions.

Diversity creates a healthier atmosphere: All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, protected veteran status, disability status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law.

We are committed to hiring a breadth of diverse professionals and encourage members of diverse groups to apply.

