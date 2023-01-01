Director, Audience Engagement

Position Summary:

Public radio is ready for a glow-up.

At LAist, we believe Angelenos deserve great local news that meets them wherever they are—online, on-air, in person, via podcasts, newsletters, and their favorite social media feed.

To really do that, we must understand and prioritize Angelenos’ information needs and digital habits. That’s one reason we’re launching a search for our first-ever audience engagement director, somebody who will bring energy, innovation, and a whole lot of strategy to our audience development work—and help people along in their journey from discovery to financial support.

Help us more deeply engage Angelenos on the issues and stories that matter most to Los Angeles. It’s no easy task. The audience engagement director will work across the newsroom, product, and in-person teams with a focus on newsletters and social media.

You’ll know this position is for you if you love to work with others, analyze data and make data-informed decisions, have familiarity with platforms, and are a supportive people manager. Bring strong journalistic standards and be ready to edit social and newsletter copy. We’re also looking for someone who can keep tabs on emerging opportunities and evaluate whether we should engage with them

In this role, you’ll report to the vice president of community engagement and strategic initiatives.

We believe a strong organization includes employees from a range of backgrounds, with different skills, experiences and passions. If you do not meet every job qualification, but have some of these skills and feel you could be a good fit, we would like to hear from you . Please apply and tell us more about yourself.

Compensation:

The salary for this opportunity will be no less than $110,003 annualized and no more than $137,504 annualized. Exact salary determined by experience and education related to the role, organizational compensation structure, budget and internal equity.

Position Responsibility:

Grow and engage audiences via search and social

Oversee social media channels, including but not necessarily limited to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Reddit

Lead audience growth strategies to deepen engagement and increase reach (inclusive but not limited to social media, newsletters and other channels)

Work with newsroom, engagement, marketing, and other key internal stakeholders to identify, understand, reach, and engage target audiences across platforms

Optimize workflows for featuring reporters’ and producers’ stories on social platforms in a consistent, effective way

Work with community engagement team and the rest of the newsroom to facilitate audience callouts and closing the loop

Provide training and other coaching to colleagues on best practices for social media and other digital platforms

Newsletter Strategy and distribution:

Set newsletter strategy across teams

Work with product team to streamline and optimize the production and execution of editorial newsletters

Work with marketing team to streamline and optimize marketing strategies to grow email acquisition efforts, newsletter growth efforts and others through owned, paid, earned and shared media means

Edit editorial newsletters

Oversee calendar of newsletters across the organization; manage calendar and provide consistency with style

Work with product to ensure we’re leveraging technology to best serve and engage audiences

Collaborate with marketing:

To design efficient growth efforts through paid means for social media, both for brand awareness and for particular products (e.g site), tentpoles or content initiatives

Collaborate with membership:

Work with vice president, development and membership to develop and execute funnel strategy—and experiments—for growing membership revenue, optimizing the audience and member funnels

Work with membership and product teams to track and report on key conversion metrics for membership and other revenue opportunities

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to optimize our audience and member funnels as well as the audience digital journey

Develop SMART, actionable goals and tracking them:

Determine and own goals for growth and engagement on newsletters, social

Work with product to develop an engagement measurement and reporting strategy to educate internal stakeholders across editorial, product, and development; this should inform daily and strategic decision-making

Manage social media and newsletter teams:

Support development of direct reports

Create an environment that supports learning and collaboration

Required Education and Experience:

A Bachelor’s Degree, Military Experience or other related experience is necessary.

7+ years of experience in the desired, or a related, field

Required Skills, Knowledge and Abilities:

Experience as a journalist

Strong writing and editing skills

Experience running newsletters

Experience and/or relationships with third-party platforms

Knowledge of product management

Strong communication skills, including ability to make analytics and social media trends feel accessible and actionable for editors

Direct experience in building and developing member messaging journeys that utilize multiple channels including remarketing, email, and social

Proven ability to synthesize and interpret data and customer insights into successful engagement strategies

Strong project management skills, excel at juggling multiple projects, staying organized and prioritizing deadlines

Proficient in customer engagement technology and media platforms

Strong presentation and communication skills, with the proven ability to gain alignment

Strong data analytics familiarity and strong understanding of web, mobile, and off-site data reporting systems

Ability to define opportunities and problems, collect and analyze data, establish facts and make valid conclusions

Preferred Skills and Experience:

Experience building audience-focused engagement products across via SMS, push notifications and emerging messaging platforms

Experience managing a team

Reporting To This Position:

Associate Editor

Social Media Producers

