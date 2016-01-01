Who We Are:

Southern California Public Radio (SCPR) is a member-supported public media network whose mission is to strengthen the civic and cultural bonds that unite Southern California's diverse communities by providing the highest quality news and information service on air at 89.3 KPCC, online at LAist.com and through KPCC In Person. Since our founding in 1999, SCPR has been a fast growing, innovative, multi-platform public service newsroom. Every day, our staff helps audiences catch up on the latest headlines, solve the complexities of life in Southern California, and connect curious communities to one another.



Position Summary:

As our digital news operation continues to grow with LAist.com, LA Studios, and 89.3 KPCC, so too is our need to grow our digital fundraising capacity. As the Digital Fundraising and Member Growth Manager, you will play a key role in expanding our digital revenue expertise. You’ll work alongside the Development, Marketing, Product, and Content teams to research, conceptualize and implement new, innovative strategies to convert digital users and podcast listeners into financial supporters.

Utilizing digital and social media channels and other traditional forms of fundraising, you will work with other members of the digital revenue team to build upon our earlier successes and help accelerate the growth of our digital audience and revenue.

Compensation: The salary for this opportunity will be no less than $67,945 annualized. Exact salary determined by experience and education related to the role, organizational compensation structure and internal equity.

Position Responsibility:

Work collaboratively with other members of the digital revenue team to create and execute digital campaigns that attract new and returning supporters while retaining current supporters

Conceptualize innovative conversion strategies and identify new opportunities to grow digital revenue exponentially

Formulate both easy wins and long-term strategies to accelerate the conversion of digital users into financial supporters

Spearhead revenue growth strategies across multiple social media channels

Work with the product and marketing teams to create strategies that expand and move users through the digital pipeline

Using insight and analytics, monitor digital fundraising success, providing benchmarks and progress against goals

Champion a high-quality donor experience in member communications to active, lapsed, and prospective members. Translate these digital strategies into specific documented plans that include timelines, channel selection, offers, ask strings, segmentation, projected response rates, revenue, and expense budgets

Use current and historical data and market trends to make intelligent digital revenue decisions

Other duties as assigned

Required Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience

3+ year’s experience in digital revenue or e-commerce

Experience with and knowledge of email marketing tools

Experience with social media marketing or fundraising

Required Skills, Knowledge and Abilities:

Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment

Ability to establish work priorities and manage workload autonomously

Maintains working knowledge of industry and technology trends and innovations. Incorporates new developments, as appropriate

Strong oral and written communication skills

Ability to work on a deadline

Demonstrated ability to understand customer data, business requirements, and the bigger picture regarding fundraising and management of membership information

Excellent interpersonal, planning, and organizational skills

Able to communicate and function effectively in a remote work environment

Preferred Skills and Experience:

Familiarity with Salesforce and Salesforce Marketing Cloud

A solid understanding of digital news operations, on-demand audio, and broadcast radio

Reporting To This Position: None



Physical Demands and Working Conditions:

Must be able to perform the essential duties of the position with or without reasonable accommodation.

Ability to manage some work outside of standard office hours as needed.

Physical Demands:

Required to move about in an office environment and sit for extended periods of time Required to move about in the community Frequent use of hands for data entry/keystrokes and simple grasping

Working Conditions:

Moderate noise level



Diversity creates a healthier atmosphere: All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, protected veteran status, disability status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law.

We are committed to hiring a breadth of diverse professionals and encourage members of diverse groups to apply.

