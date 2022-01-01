Who We Are:

Southern California Public Radio (SCPR) is a member-supported public media network whose mission is to strengthen the civic and cultural bonds that unite Southern California's diverse communities by providing the highest quality news and information service on air at 89.3 KPCC, online at LAist.com and through KPCC In Person. Since our founding in 1999, SCPR has been a fast growing, innovative, multi-platform public service newsroom. Every day, our staff helps audiences catch up on the latest headlines, solve the complexities of life in Southern California, and connect curious communities to one another.



Position Summary:

Southern California Public Radio (SCPR) is the home of KPCC, the 3rd largest NPR station in the nation, as well as its companion website LAist.com and its slate of award-winning podcasts. All properties are growing, focused on our vision for “engaged journalism” aimed at covering social justice, promoting democracy, and explaining the changing environment for those in our community, as well as those outside who are “LA at heart.” We are embarking upon a transformative growth phase and are looking for our first Data Science Manager to join us!

The Data Science Manager, as part of the digital product team, will collaborate across our award-winning newsroom, podcast studio, events team, membership development, marketing, and underwriting to understand consumer behavior and content performance. This position will be responsible for the creation and dissemination of key performance analyses throughout the company, will establish best practices and processes for making strategic, data-driven decisions, and eventually build a team to execute this vision.

Candidates should have strong media or consumer-facing analytics experience, data analysis breadth, and be able to work both independently and as part of cross-functional teams. They should be able to effectively employ strategic thinking, data visualization, and transforming analysis into actionable insights to help guide overall strategy. This person will regularly lead high-level cross-functional data insights meetings with senior leadership, and be able to inform and advise strategic decisions for content, product, marketing, and membership teams. Any candidate should feel comfortable serving as an agnostic authority for data information across the SCPR organization and should be able and willing to present to stakeholders from line staff to senior leadership and the board of directors.

Additionally, candidates should have a clear understanding of how metrics are collected and processed across various consumer and enterprise services and be able to produce regular insights while building their vision and roadmap for a new data platform. It’s the opportunity to take a growing organization and define its “data culture,” as well as make a true difference with public media.

Finally, this person will start solo, but ultimately build a team able to serve the growing needs of the organization.

Compensation: Exact salary determined by experience and education related to the role, organizational compensation structure and internal equity.



Position Responsibility:

Serve as the primary owner of all quantitative analytics, including KPCC.org, LAist.com, as well as the KPCC and LAist mobile apps.

Work with product leads to strategize search engine optimization efforts.

Work with content, marketing, membership, events and other organization teams to identify and track KPIs and set realistic strategic goals.

Work with engineers to develop and enhance a centralized data warehouse, able to cross reference and surface insights across properties and teams.

Identify opportunities for data automation, and work with engineers to build out.

Develop vision and roadmap for our new data platform.

Hire and manage a team to build a data platform to provide regular data insights to key organizational stakeholders.

Other duties as assigned.



Required Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience.

5-7 years experience performing audience analysis for consumer-facing digital platforms, preferably for a media or content company.



Required Skills, Knowledge and Abilities:

Demonstrated ability to make data accessible via dashboards, presentations, and strategy documents.

Experience working with large data sets and an understanding of basic statistics.

Expert understanding of key out-of-the-box data and metrics platforms such as Google Analytics 360 (GA4), Google Tag Manager, Chartbeat, Salesforce, Podcast performance analytics, in addition to emerging trends and measuring tools.

Strong technical understanding of how data is captured from users, how it is processed, and the increasing complexities inherent in online data collection.

Expertise in SQL, integration with APIs, and familiarity with Python.

Expertise in visualization tools including Looker, Tableau, and Google Data Studio, with skills in dashboard design and development.

Working knowledge of predictive modeling, machine learning, and experimentation / causal inference methods.

Ability to initiate and drive projects to completion with minimal guidance.

Ability to work with technical and non-technical collaborators and explain how data is captured, checked for quality, normalized, and analyzed

Preferred Skills and Experience:

Ability to balance practical business needs and scientific rigor.

Ability to communicate “data culture” to stakeholders across the organization.

Understanding of statistical analysis of, experience with packages, such as R, MATLAB, Stata, etc.

Knowledge of SalesForce and / or other CRM platforms.

Knowledge of mobile app analytics and reporting.

Familiarity with Google Big Query or similar platforms and ETL best practices.

Experience with 3 party media management tools such as Comscore and Nielsen a plus.

Familiarity with Content Management Systems and Ad Tech platforms.

Previous supervisory / management experience.

Familiarity with the unique demands and requirements of media organizations a plus.



Reporting To This Position:

Data Engineer or Data Analyst, per candidate’s recommendation



Physical Demands and Working Conditions:

Must be able to perform the essential duties of the position with or without reasonable accommodation.

Ability to manage some work outside of standard office hours as needed.

Physical Demands:

Required to move about in an office environment and sit for extended periods of time Required to move about in the community Frequent use of hands for data entry/keystrokes and simple grasping

Working Conditions:

Moderate noise level



Southern California Public Radio (KPCC/LAist/LAist Studios) is diverse in race, ethnicity, language, culture, social class, national origin, religious and political belief, age, ability, gender, gender identity, and sexual orientation in addition to other markers protected by law.

At SCPR, we strive to create an inclusive environment where we all feel pride in who we are and what we do. We are encouraged to show up as we are – always embracing and recognizing that our diversity is what brings us together. Our fundamental commitment to diversity:

Enriches SCPR and provides an atmosphere in which all human potential is valued

Promotes learning through interactions among people of different backgrounds and many perspectives, and

Enables the organization to prepare all employees to promote social responsibility, equity, freedom, and productive citizenship in a global society

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, protected veteran status, disability status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law.

We are committed to hiring a breadth of diverse professionals and encourage you to apply.

