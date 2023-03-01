Position Summary:

The California Community Colleges system serves more students (1.8 million) across its 116 campuses than the University of California and California State University systems combined — but, traditionally, higher education coverage has been devoted mainly to four-year universities.

LAist (formerly KPCC) is seeking a community colleges fellow to support a new beat dedicated solely to community colleges in Southern California. This beat will be focused on elevating the voices of students, staff members, and faculty to create a rich portrait of community college life. We’re not seeking to cover community colleges as institutions. Instead, we will center our narratives in the unique challenges faced by students and explore pathways to success and equity.

This is a six-month, part-time position with the possibility of an extension.

Application Deadline: March 1, 2023 (5:00pm PT)

Compensation:

The pay rate for this opportunity will be $18.66 per hour.

Required Qualifications:

Actively enrolled in Los Angeles-area community college

Strong writing, research and communication skills

Passion for telling distinctive stories and amplifying community voices

Self-motivation, resourcefulness, curiosity, creativity, accuracy

Proven ability to work efficiently and meet deadlines

The fellow may be assigned to do any combination of the following:

Conduct research and pre-interviews.

Write, edit, and produce copy as assigned both for on-air and LAist.com.

Assist reporters and producers in coverage.

Cut audio using digital editing software.

Secure permission to license audio material and images for the web/newsletter.

Build stories/posts on social

Handle any listener/ reader engagement correspondence including social, email and voicemail as assigned.

Take photos

Preferred Qualifications:

Proficiency in a second language, such as Spanish

Experience using audio production or editing equipment

Knowledge of HTML and working in a content-management system

Physical Demands and Working Conditions:

Must be able to perform the essential duties of the position with or without reasonable accommodation.

Physical Demands:

Required to move about in an office environment and sit for extended periods of time. Required to move about in the community. Frequent use of hands for data entry/keystrokes and simple grasping

Working Conditions:

Moderate noise level Occasional exposure to prevalent weather conditions



