Who We Are:
Southern California Public Radio (SCPR) is a member-supported public media network whose mission is to strengthen the civic and cultural bonds that unite Southern California's diverse communities by providing the highest quality news and information service on air at LAist 89.3 FM, online at LAist.com and through LAist Live Events and Programming. Since our founding in 1999, SCPR has been a fast growing, innovative, multi-platform public service newsroom. Every day, our staff helps audiences catch up on the latest headlines, solve the complexities of life in Southern California, and connect curious communities to one another.
Position Summary:
The California Community Colleges system serves more students (1.8 million) across its 116 campuses than the University of California and California State University systems combined — but, traditionally, higher education coverage has been devoted mainly to four-year universities.
LAist (formerly KPCC) is seeking a community colleges fellow to support a new beat dedicated solely to community colleges in Southern California. This beat will be focused on elevating the voices of students, staff members, and faculty to create a rich portrait of community college life. We’re not seeking to cover community colleges as institutions. Instead, we will center our narratives in the unique challenges faced by students and explore pathways to success and equity.
This is a six-month, part-time position with the possibility of an extension.
Application Deadline: March 1, 2023 (5:00pm PT)
Compensation:
The pay rate for this opportunity will be $18.66 per hour.
Required Qualifications:
- Actively enrolled in Los Angeles-area community college
- Strong writing, research and communication skills
- Passion for telling distinctive stories and amplifying community voices
- Self-motivation, resourcefulness, curiosity, creativity, accuracy
- Proven ability to work efficiently and meet deadlines
The fellow may be assigned to do any combination of the following:
- Conduct research and pre-interviews.
- Write, edit, and produce copy as assigned both for on-air and LAist.com.
- Assist reporters and producers in coverage.
- Cut audio using digital editing software.
- Secure permission to license audio material and images for the web/newsletter.
- Build stories/posts on social
- Handle any listener/ reader engagement correspondence including social, email and voicemail as assigned.
- Take photos
Preferred Qualifications:
- Proficiency in a second language, such as Spanish
- Experience using audio production or editing equipment
- Knowledge of HTML and working in a content-management system
Physical Demands and Working Conditions:
- Must be able to perform the essential duties of the position with or without reasonable accommodation.
- Physical Demands:
- Required to move about in an office environment and sit for extended periods of time.
- Required to move about in the community.
- Frequent use of hands for data entry/keystrokes and simple grasping
- Working Conditions:
- Moderate noise level
- Occasional exposure to prevalent weather conditions
Southern California Public Radio (LAist 89.3/LAist/LAist Studios) is diverse in race, ethnicity, language, culture, social class, national origin, religious and political belief, age, ability, gender, gender identity, and sexual orientation in addition to other markers protected by law.
At SCPR, we strive to create an inclusive environment where we all feel pride in who we are and what we do. We are encouraged to show up as we are – always embracing and recognizing that our diversity is what brings us together. Our fundamental commitment to diversity:
- Enriches SCPR and provides an atmosphere in which all human potential is valued
- Promotes learning through interactions among people of different backgrounds and many perspectives, and
- Enables the organization to prepare all employees to promote social responsibility, equity, freedom, and productive citizenship in a global society
All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, protected veteran status, disability status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law.We are committed to hiring a breadth of diverse professionals and encourage you to apply.