Who We Are:

Southern California Public Radio (SCPR) is a member-supported public media network whose mission is to strengthen the civic and cultural bonds that unite Southern California's diverse communities by providing the highest quality news and information service on air at 89.3 KPCC, online at LAist.com and through KPCC In Person. Since our founding in 1999, SCPR has been a fast growing, innovative, multi-platform public service newsroom. Every day, our staff helps audiences catch up on the latest headlines, solve the complexities of life in Southern California, and connect curious communities to one another.

Position Summary:

The Manager, Audience Data & Analytics will work collaboratively within the product team to understand consumer behavior and content consumption across all SCPR properties. This position will be responsible for the creation and dissemination of key performance analyses throughout the company, focusing on key business partners in content, marketing, membership, underwriting, and on-demand.

Candidates for this position should have strong media or consumer-facing analytics experience, data analysis chops, and be able to work both independently and as part of cross-functional teams. They should be able to effectively employ strategic thinking, data visualization, and transforming analysis into actionable insights to help guide overall strategy. This person will regularly lead high-level cross-functional data insights meetings with senior leadership, and be able to inform and advise strategic decisions for content, product, marketing, and membership teams. Therefore, candidates should feel comfortable serving as an agnostic authority for data information across the SCPR organization.

Additionally, candidates should have a foundational understanding of how metrics are collected, stored and processed across all digital platforms including web sites, mobile apps, smart speakers, and CRMs. Not only is data analysis skill a key aspect of the role, but so is at least a baseline knowledge of data architecture and database management. They will work in collaboration with engineering to map out a structured data system pulling together disparate data sets into a centralized, queryable repository.

Finally, this person will start solo, but ultimately build a team able to serve the growing needs of the organization.



Position Responsibility:

Serve as the primary owner of all quantitative digital platform analytics, including KPCC.org, LAist.com, as well as the KPCC and LAist mobile apps.

Audit and optimize data collection across all platforms, ensuring we’re capturing the right data and reporting it as accurately as possible.

Strategize and recommend tactics for audience growth.

Work with product leads to track search engine optimization.

Work with content, marketing, product, membership, events and other organization teams to identify and track organizational KPIs and set realistic strategic quant goals.

Work with engineers to develop and enhance an existing centralized data warehouse, able to cross reference and surface insights across properties and teams.

Hire and manage a team to provide regular data insights to key organizational stakeholders.

Identify opportunities for data automation, and work with product engineers to build out.

Other duties as assigned.

Required Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience.

5-7 years experience performing audience analysis for consumer-facing digital platforms, preferably for a media or content company.

Experience working with large data sets and an understanding of basic statistical analysis.

Expert understanding of key out-of-the-box data and metrics platforms such as Google Analytics 360 and Chartbeat.

Required Skills, Knowledge and Abilities:

Demonstrated experience with SQL, including query origination, optimization, troubleshooting, and joining large data sets. Candidates will be expected to find new ways of querying for data frequently, so the ideal candidate will have a history of regularly using SQL in a past role.

Expertise in visualization tools including Looker, Tableau or Microsoft PowerBI, with skills in dashboard design and development.

Self-motivated with an innate curiosity around data technology and platforms.

Ability to work under deadline pressure.

Solid oral and written communication skills.

Demonstrated ability to work in an interdisciplinary team environment.

Ability to work independently with little supervision.

Preferred Skills and Experience:

Knowledge of SalesForce and/or other CRM platforms.

Experience with Python or R for analysis a plus.

Experience with 3 party media management tools such as Comscore and Nielsen a plus.

Familiarity with Content Management Systems and ad management platforms.

Previous supervisory/management experience.

Familiarity with the unique demands and requirements of media organizations a plus.

Reporting to This Position:

Data Analyst (within a year)

Physical Demands and Working Conditions:

Must be able to perform the essential duties of the position with or without reasonable accommodation.

Ability to manage some work outside of standard office hours as needed.

Physical Demands:

Required to move about in an office environment and sit for extended periods of time Required to move about in the community Frequent use of hands for data entry/keystrokes and simple grasping

Working Conditions:

Moderate noise level



Diversity creates a healthier atmosphere: All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, protected veteran status, disability status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law.

We are committed to hiring a breadth of diverse professionals and encourage members of diverse groups to apply.

