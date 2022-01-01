Associate Producer, Social Media (temporary)

Who We Are:

Southern California Public Radio (SCPR) is a member-supported public media network whose mission is to strengthen the civic and cultural bonds that unite Southern California's diverse communities by providing the highest quality news and information service on air at 89.3 KPCC, online at LAist.com and through KPCC In Person. Since our founding in 1999, SCPR has been a fast growing, innovative, multi-platform public service newsroom. Every day, our staff helps audiences catch up on the latest headlines, solve the complexities of life in Southern California, and connect curious communities to one another.

Position Summary:

The LAist + KPCC newsroom is looking for a temporary social media associate producer to help aggressively grow our audience over the next six months.

The temporary social media associate producer works collaboratively with editors, reporters, producers and visual journalists to get the great journalism created in our newsroom in front of the widest possible Southern California audience. The right candidate will ensure our editorial goals and love of Los Angeles is consistently represented across our social media accounts. You should think creatively about how to reach audiences where they are at, and be passionate about engaging Angelenos in civic life. You will need a deep understanding and knowledge of best practices on social media platforms including but not limited to Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Reddit and Tiktok.

The temporary social media associate producer approaches their work with curiosity, a team spirit and a deep appreciation of the communities we serve and our members.

This position will report to the Editor, Digital and Special Projects.

Compensation:

The pay rate for this opportunity will be $26.76 per hour. The grade of this position is FT.

Position Responsibility:

With social media producer, implement a cohesive social strategy across KPCC and LAist accounts that will increase habitual in-DMA audience.

Understand and deploy our promise to practice diversity, equity and inclusion in how we assign edit, produce and distribute our journalism.

Creatively use evergreen content from our organizational archives.

Hopping on social media trends in a timely manner to deliver news for the right social platform and audience.

A general understanding of social analytics/keywords to make informed decisions on social media posts.

Understanding of how to jump into major breaking news events at any hour to help drive newsgathering and distribution, and prevent the spread of false information.

Identify the most shareable and newsworthy nuggets from stories and show segments and then translate them into native social content or social assets that can drive traffic to our site, our live streaming or generate awareness about our linear broadcast programming.

Populate social news accounts with expert native content that can perform organically when our audiences are active.

Proactively collaborate with colleagues on ways to drive traffic to the most critical stories.

Help keep the newsroom informed of any news events or news tips that come through social media, either via tips, DMs, trending topics, or general traffic.

Create platform-specific content that supports the newsroom’s mission of producing impactful journalism.

Engage with audiences as appropriate on social channels to make sure they feel a strong connection to our journalism and journalists.

Required Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent work experience.

Two or more years production, editorial or related experience.

Required Skills, Knowledge and Abilities:

Experience building a social media audience

Ability to support an inclusive and diverse workplace

Knowledge of social newsgathering and verification techniques, and the ability to identify newsworthy items in the din of social chatter

Understanding of common web analytics tools, including Google Analytics,, and Chartbeat, and how to use data to drive strategic decisions

A nuanced understanding of LAist’s voice, the importance of fair and accurate social content, common journalism ethics

Excellent multitasking skills

Knowledge and understanding of how to use all mainstream social media platforms and an eye for emerging ones that could benefit the newsroom

Ability to quickly learn basic content management systems

Experience using photoshop in journalistically ethical ways

Intuitive sense of how to join an emerging conversation on social media in an authentic way

Familiarity with local and regional news in Southern California

This position is covered by a collective bargaining agreement between Southern California Public Radio and SAG-AFTRA.

Preferred Skills and Experience:

Fluency in Spanish or another language commonly spoken in Southern California

Knowledge of LA history and current events

Experience in journalism

Experience successfully navigating social media during a breaking news event

Physical Demands and Working Conditions:

Must be able to perform the essential duties of the position with or without reasonable accommodation.

Ability to manage some work outside of standard office hours as needed.

Physical Demands:

Required to move about in an office environment and sit for extended periods of time

Required to move about in the community

Frequent use of hands for data entry/keystrokes and simple grasping

Working Conditions:

Moderate noise level

Southern California Public Radio (KPCC/LAist/LAist Studios) is diverse in race, ethnicity, language, culture, social class, national origin, religious and political belief, age, ability, gender, gender identity, and sexual orientation in addition to other markers protected by law.

At SCPR, we strive to create an inclusive environment where we all feel pride in who we are and what we do. We are encouraged to show up as we are – always embracing and recognizing that our diversity is what brings us together. Our fundamental commitment to diversity:

Enriches SCPR and provides an atmosphere in which all human potential is valued

Promotes learning through interactions among people of different backgrounds and many perspectives, and

Enables the organization to prepare all employees to promote social responsibility, equity, freedom, and productive citizenship in a global society

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, protected veteran status, disability status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law.

We are committed to hiring a breadth of diverse professionals and encourage you to apply.

