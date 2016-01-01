Associate Producer, Social Media

Who We Are:

Southern California Public Radio (SCPR) is a member-supported public media network whose mission is to strengthen the civic and cultural bonds that unite Southern California's diverse communities by providing the highest quality news and information service on air at 89.3 KPCC, online at LAist.com and through KPCC In Person. Since our founding in 1999, SCPR has been a fast growing, innovative, multi-platform public service newsroom. Every day, our staff helps audiences catch up on the latest headlines, solve the complexities of life in Southern California, and connect curious communities to one another.

Position Summary:

The LAist +KPCC newsroom is looking for a social media associate producer to help grow our audience by making content that is useful, engaging and inclusive.

The social media associate producer works collaboratively with editors, reporters, producers and visual journalists to ensure our editorial goals and love of Los Angeles is consistently represented across our social media accounts. The ideal candidate thinks creatively about how to reach audiences where they are at, and is passionate about engaging Angelenos in civic life. She/he/they also have an understanding of best practices on social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Reddit, Twitter and TikTok.

The social media associate producer approaches their work with curiosity, a team spirit and a deep appreciation of the communities we serve and our members.

This position will report to the Editor, LAist.

Compensation:

The pay rate for this opportunity will be no less than $24.33 per hour. Exact pay rate determined by experience and education related to the role, organizational compensation structure and internal equity.

Position Responsibility:

With social media producer, implement a cohesive social strategy across KPCC and LAist accounts that will increase habitual in-DMA audience

Understand and deploy our promise to practice diversity, equity and inclusion in how we assign edit, produce and distribute our journalism

Identify the most shareable and newsworthy nuggets from stories and show segments and then translate them into native social content or social assets that can drive traffic to our site, our live streaming or generate awareness about our linear broadcast programming

Populate social news accounts with expert native content that can perform organically when our audiences are active

Pitch compelling headlines to drive clickthrough and engagement

Proactively collaborate with colleagues on ways to drive traffic to the most critical stories

Collaborate with social stakeholders in marketing and audience development

Help keep the newsroom informed of any news events or news tips that come through social media, either via tips, DMs, trending topics, or general traffic

Create platform-specific content that supports the newsroom’s mission of producing impactful journalism

Understanding of how to jump into major breaking news events at any hour to help drive newsgathering and distribution, and prevent the spread of false information

Creatively use evergreen content from our organizational archives

Engage with audiences as appropriate on social channels to make sure they feel a strong connection to our journalism and journalists

Additional duties as assigned

Required Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent work experience

Two or more years production, editorial or related experience

Required Skills, Knowledge and Abilities:

Experience building a social media audience

Ability to support an inclusive and diverse workplace

Excellent writing skills, particularly with headlines

Knowledge of social newsgathering and verification techniques, and the ability to identify newsworthy items in the din of social chatter

Understanding of common web analytics tools, including Google Analytics, Sprout Social, and Chartbeat, and how to use data to drive strategic decisions

A nuanced understanding of LAist’s voice, the importance of fair and accurate social content, common journalism ethics

Excellent multitasking skills

Knowledge and understanding of how to use all mainstream social media platforms and an eye for emerging ones that could benefit the newsroom

Ability to quickly learn basic content management systems

Experience using photoshop in journalistically ethical ways

Intuitive sense of how to join an emerging conversation on social media in an authentic way

Familiarity with local and regional news in Southern California

Become and remain a member in good standing of SAG-AFTRA by the thirtieth (30th) day of employment

Preferred Skills and Experience:

Fluency in Spanish or another language commonly spoken in Southern California

Knowledge of LA history and current events

Experience in journalism

Experience successfully navigating social media during a breaking news event

Physical Demands and Working Conditions:

Ability to manage some work outside of standard office hours as needed.

Physical Demands:

Required to move about in an office environment and sit for extended periods of time

Required to move about in the community

Frequent use of hands for data entry/keystrokes and simple grasping

Working Conditions:

Moderate noise level

Diversity creates a healthier atmosphere: All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, protected veteran status, disability status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law.

We are committed to hiring a breadth of diverse professionals and encourage members of diverse groups to apply.

