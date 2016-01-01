Who We Are:

Southern California Public Radio (SCPR) is a member-supported public media network whose mission is to strengthen the civic and cultural bonds that unite Southern California's diverse communities by providing the highest quality news and information service on air at 89.3 KPCC, online at LAist.com and through KPCC In Person. Since our founding in 1999, SCPR has been a fast growing, innovative, multi-platform public service newsroom. Every day, our staff helps audiences catch up on the latest headlines, solve the complexities of life in Southern California, and connect curious communities to one another.



Position Summary:

We love L.A. and embrace it as the most dynamic city in the country. We are looking for an associate editor, newsletter who feels the same and is excited about helping readers explore and understand the region.

You’ll do this by writing and editing a daily newsletter that captures the life, news, and culture of Los Angeles. In this role, you're delivering essential news, information, and community right to readers' inboxes.

The ideal candidate is a strategic thinker who understands digital platforms, audience needs, and how to engage readers. You’ll need excellent news judgment, superior writing skills, and the ability to craft a great subject line. We appreciate a writer with wit and someone who invites and incorporates community input. You should be comfortable making data-informed decisions and bringing an unapologetically LA voice to our products.



Compensation:

The pay rate for this opportunity will be no less than $32.94 per hour. Exact pay rate determined by experience and education related to the role, organizational compensation structure and internal equity.



Position Responsibility:

Generate and develop strategies that will help grow a loyal digital audience for Southern California Public Radio under the direction of the LAist editor.

Understands and deploys our promise to practice diversity, equity and inclusion in how we assign, report, edit, produce and distribute our journalism

Work with membership, events and marketing teams to further the brand and mission of The Brief.

Edit newsletters as needed.

Collaborate with producers, reporters, editors and external media partners on coverage.

Play a role in keeping the newsroom on track to meet audience growth goals.

Assist with planning story coverage for LAist.

Bring fresh ideas to make content easily accessible for audiences on-and off platform.

Edit content as needed.

Coach and edit reporters, producers and other staff in the newsroom to write with voice.

Use analytics (ie: Chartbeat, Google Analytics) to make data-informed decisions that help grow traffic and engagement.

Contribute to our digital team’s work by editing our digital platform including; the homepage, conversational headlines, social share language, web builds and other duties as needed.

Uphold the organization’s editorial standards, voice and style on all digital platforms.

Contribute to our organization’s DEI goals.

Other duties as assigned.

Required Education and Experience:

Bachelor's degree, OR equivalent work experience.

5+ years’ experience in digital journalism, social media engagement or content production.

Required Skills, Knowledge and Abilities:

Strong news judgment and interest in local and regional news.

Outstanding writing skills, particularly for digital platforms. We expect to see writing samples.

Ability to tell stories in different ways on different platforms.

Deep understanding of social media (ie: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, TikTok).

Broad knowledge of digital storytelling tools and trends.

Experience in audio storytelling or a willingness and aptitude to learn

Ability to work collaboratively and effectively with colleagues in multiple departments/divisions.

Knowledge and fluency with AP style and usage.

Advanced knowledge of SEO, particularly for headlines.

Ability to use analytics to drive decision-making.

Experience working with content management systems.

Basic familiarity with Photoshop or another photo editing software.

Ability to work with changing deadlines and in a fast-paced environment.

Not required, but good to have: Basic knowledge of HTML/CSS.

Become and remain a member in good standing of SAG-AFTRA by the thirtieth (30th) day of employment.

Reporting to this Position: None

Physical Demands and Working Conditions:

Must be able to work shifts of early morning or late evening hours, as necessary.

Must be able to perform the essential duties of the position with or without reasonable accommodation.

Physical Demands:

Required to move about in an office environment and sit for extended periods of time. Frequent use of hands for data entry/keystrokes and simple grasping.

Working Conditions:

Moderate noise level.



Diversity creates a healthier atmosphere: All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, protected veteran status, disability status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law.

We are committed to hiring a breadth of diverse professionals and encourage members of diverse groups to apply.

