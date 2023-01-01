Associate Editor, SCPR (Digital News - morning)

Position Summary:

We love this place and embrace L.A. as the most dynamic city in the country. We are looking for someone who is deeply committed to making news and information more accessible to our audiences.

As the morning associate editor, your job is to keep the LAist audience up-to-date on the most important and most interesting stories of the day. You’ll be responsible for updating the homepage and working closely with the Morning Edition team, quickly responding to breaking news as needed across our platforms, including social media.

You’ll play a key role in the production of The Brief, our skimmable daily news vertical. That means boiling down longer stories, using the brevity and crisp writing of popular newsletters. We’re also excited to experiment with on-air and on-demand audio versions.

You’ll need excellent news judgment, superior writing skills and the ability to craft a great headline. We appreciate a writer who can entertain and pull out the key takeaways — and most interesting bits — of longer stories. We are invested in both news and information to help Angelenos and beyond understand and participate in their communities, that includes helping them navigate complex topics, explore new places and experiences, connect with others and make changes in their lives.

The ideal candidate is a strategic thinker who understands digital platforms, audience needs and how to engage readers. You’re a voracious consumer of local news and know how to identify key stories from other outlets that our readers should also know about.

This job has 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. hours, with a half hour break for lunch.

Compensation:

The pay rate for this opportunity will be no less than $32.94 per hour and no more than $40.24 per hour. Exact pay rate determined by experience and education related to the role, organizational compensation structure, budget and internal equity. The grade of this position is IS.

Position Responsibility:

Contribute to our digital team’s work by ensuring our homepage is sharp, headlines are conversational, social share language in enticing, web builds are strong and other duties as needed.

Write and produce daily news stories.

Edit newsletters as needed.

Edit content as needed.

Use analytics (ie: Chartbeat, Google Analytics) to make data-informed decisions that help grow traffic and engagement.

Understand and deploy our promise to practice diversity, equity and inclusion in how we assign, report, edit, produce and distribute our journalism.

Uphold the organization’s editorial standards, voice and style on all digital platforms.

Play a role in keeping the newsroom on track to meet audience and source diversity growth goals.

Work with membership, events and marketing teams to further the brand and mission of The Brief.

Collaborate with producers, reporters, editors and external media partners on coverage.

Bring fresh ideas to make content easily accessible for audiences on LAist.com and wherever it might appear.

Other duties as assigned.

Required Education and Experience:

Bachelor's degree, OR equivalent work experience.

5+ years’ experience in digital journalism, social media engagement or content production.

Required Skills, Knowledge and Abilities:

Strong news judgment and interest in local and regional news.

Outstanding writing skills, particularly for digital platforms. We expect to see writing samples.

Ability to tell stories in different ways on different platforms.

Deep understanding of social media (ie: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, TikTok).

Broad knowledge of digital storytelling tools and trends.

Experience in audio storytelling or a willingness and aptitude to learn.

Ability to work collaboratively and effectively with colleagues in multiple departments/divisions.

Knowledge and fluency with AP style and usage.

Advanced knowledge of SEO, particularly for headlines.

Ability to use analytics to drive decision-making.

Experience working with content management systems.

Basic familiarity with Photoshop or another photo editing software.

Ability to work with changing deadlines and in a fast-paced environment.

Not required, but good to have: Basic knowledge of HTML/CSS.

Reporting To This Position:

None

Physical Demands and Working Conditions:

Must be able to work shifts of early morning or late evening hours, as necessary.

Must be able to perform the essential duties of the position with or without reasonable accommodation.

Physical Demands:

Required to move about in an office environment and sit for extended periods of time. Frequent use of hands for data entry/keystrokes and simple grasping.

Working Conditions:

Moderate noise level.



