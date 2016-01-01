Who We Are:

Southern California Public Radio (SCPR) is a member-supported public media network whose mission is to strengthen the civic and cultural bonds that unite Southern California's diverse communities by providing the highest quality news and information service on air at 89.3 KPCC, online at LAist.com and through KPCC In Person. Since our founding in 1999, SCPR has been a fast growing, innovative, multi-platform public service newsroom. Every day, our staff helps audiences catch up on the latest headlines, solve the complexities of life in Southern California, and connect curious communities to one another.



The Android Engineer will be responsible for crafting high quality native Android app experiences for SCPR’s target audiences. As mobile and smartphone technology transforms how audiences consume and seek out news and on-demand audio and radio content, this role will be instrumental in ensuring SCPR’s written and audio content is accessible to Android users both on their smartphone devices as well as in their cars.

Candidates must have experience with modern Android technologies (Android SDK, Android Studio IDE, Jetpack, Kotlin, etc), as well as a strong grasp of software development fundamentals such as ensuring code reusability, prototyping, maintainability, debugging, and deployment. Experience developing and adapting apps for the Android Auto platform and/or building transactional integrations via Android Pay is a major plus.

An ideal candidate will have a strong understanding of Android user interface paradigms, have remarkable attention to detail, and have strong hands-on experience with technologies that are core to what we do, particularly in audio/media streaming, on-demand audio, and client/server API integrations.

Serve as the primary developer all Android apps, with an initial focus on providing audio streaming and playback services to listeners via the KPCC Android app.

Develop future Android applications for KPCC and LAist using a unified codebase.

Build apps that can be scaled to other organizations easily through white-label licensing.

Work with audience data and analytics team to ensure all user engagement is accurately tracked and measured.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience.

3-5 years experience to include the following:

Developing native software using the Android SDK. Experienced in developing web and mobile APIs. Programming in Kotlin. Shipping Android apps.



Strong familiarity with the Android SDK, Androig Studio IDE and current Android application development best practices.

Self-motivated with an innate curiosity around emerging technology and platforms.

Strong proficiency with Kotlin.

Familiarity with Jetpack.

Familiarity with Android user experience fundamentals.

Familiarity with Git version control.

Experience with streaming media and audio playback

Experience with Android Auto and Android Pay.

Must be able to perform the essential duties of the position with or without reasonable accommodation.

Ability to manage some work outside of standard office hours as needed.

Required to move about in an office environment and sit for extended periods of time This role may be eligible for a hybrid office/remote work arrangement Frequent use of hands for data entry/keystrokes and simple grasping

Moderate noise level



Diversity creates a healthier atmosphere: All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, protected veteran status, disability status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law.

We are committed to hiring a breadth of diverse professionals and encourage members of diverse groups to apply.

