It's Your Last Chance To Win Concert Tickets And Other Prizes By Getting Vaccinated

It’s the last day that getting a COVID-19 vaccine could score you concert tickets in L.A.

Get your first or second shot of the Pfizer of Moderna vaccines or the one-and-done Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and you’ll be entered into L.A. County Public Health’s sweepstakes for tickets to shows at Staples Center or the Hollywood Bowl.

You could see Gustavo Dudamel conducting the LA Philharmonic, superstar singer Celine Dion, country music star Luke Bryan, or other top entertainers.

You have to be 18 or older to get a shot and enter — and you have to live in L.A. County. Rules and more details are available here.