It's Your Last Chance To Win Concert Tickets And Other Prizes By Getting Vaccinated
It’s the last day that getting a COVID-19 vaccine could score you concert tickets in L.A.
Get your first or second shot of the Pfizer of Moderna vaccines or the one-and-done Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and you’ll be entered into L.A. County Public Health’s sweepstakes for tickets to shows at Staples Center or the Hollywood Bowl.
STARTING TODAY: Get vaccinated for a chance to win amazing live music experiences at @STAPLESCenter for @celinedion,@GrupoFirme,@kanebrown, @LukeBryanOnline,@DanAndShay & @HollywoodBowl (Classical Box Subscriptions)! Eligibility, locations & rules at: https://t.co/h6lI8WJ6da pic.twitter.com/QwrssO8CZT— LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) July 9, 2021
You could see Gustavo Dudamel conducting the LA Philharmonic, superstar singer Celine Dion, country music star Luke Bryan, or other top entertainers.
You have to be 18 or older to get a shot and enter — and you have to live in L.A. County. Rules and more details are available here.