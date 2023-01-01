Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Sign Up for the How To LA Newsletter

Whether you’ve just moved to Los Angeles or you’ve been here all of your life, the How To LA newsletter is designed to help you figure out this complicated, sprawling city. Every weekday morning, you’ll receive a personally crafted email in your inbox with the top local news stories you should know for the day. It’s fun, community-driven and informative.

Our goal is to help curious Angelenos connect with each other, discover the new, navigate the confusing and even make change happen in this city. From understanding how to vote in local elections to navigating your first pregnancy, we place the most important work from our reporters in front of you.

So why not subscribe to the How To LA newsletter and enjoy it with your breakfast cup of joe? It’s a daily dose of news, life hacks and inspo every weekday morning.

A portrait of Aaricka Washington against a yellow background.

Sign Up Now

Get our daily newsletter from host Aaricka Washington.
Recent Newsletters