How Employers Can Help Workers Who Struggle With Their Mental Health

Between navigating our daily personal commitments, maintaining relationships with our loved ones and making sense of the world around us, this life can be hard. I didn’t even mention the fact that many of us spend at least 8 hours a day (or more) working to make a pretty penny.



Workers Struggle With Their Mental Health

In the last few years throughout the pandemic, we’ve seen terms like “quiet quitting” and “The Great Resignation” sprout up, underscoring the point that ideas about work are evolving in the U.S. Many Americans are simply tired of subscribing to a hustle culture mentality that has not served their mental health.

My colleague Robert Garrova wrote about recent research that shows how much strain U.S. workers feel they’re under and how it’s affecting their well-being. But because the job does need to get done, Robert also writes about what one’s employer can do to support employees who might be struggling. One thing to consider: figuring out that post-pandemic hybrid schedule so workers can have flexibility, but also in-person social interaction. There is a lot that we are all still figuring out as COVID lingers on but I think that we can all agree that long hours on a screen and on zoom can take a toll.

Let’s all start thinking about the ways we can take better care of ourselves and others throughout the day, especially at work.

As always, stay happy and healthy, folks. There’s more news below — just keep reading.

This Weekend, Look For Holiday Lights OR Attend A Kwanzaa Celebration

The Mission Inn in Riverside kicks off its holiday season on Friday with a spectacular show of lights. (Photo: Mission Inn Hotel & Spa)

When I was a little girl, my mom used to drive me to different neighborhoods to see how people dressed up their houses in lights and figurines for the holidays. We played this game where we had to come up with different adjectives to describe the display. Magnificent. Splendiferous. Resplendent. This holiday season, there are a whole lot of options to play that game with your little ones and see lights twinkle across the L.A area and beyond. The Festival of Lights at The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside is one such place. Its display is up through January 6. And don’t forget lights at the L.A. Zoo, The Arboretum and Descanso Gardens. Another oldie but goodie is, of course, Christmas Tree Lane in Altadena.

After you’ve checked out the lights, get your creative juices flowing at the California African American Museum’s Kuumba Kwanzaa Celebration on Saturday from 1-3pm. Jayon and Jon Kev will lead interactive story time with puppets. Able ARTS Work artists will also teach participants how to create their own magazines.

Really, this weekend is full of exciting events! On Saturday, you can see the one and only Stevie Wonder during a charity event at the Microsoft Theater for $59. Or catch the Food Network’s Alton Brown hosting a hilariously fun cooking event at the Soraya. There’s even more options —- check it all out here.

Yep, I know. It’s too hard to choose!