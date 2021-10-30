Win Tickets to the GuadaLAjara Film Festival!

Enter the giveaway
From Paris is Burning to the documentary, La Queenciañera, GuadaLAjara Film Festival will showcase Latin cinema with three days of film showings across LA.
Winners will receive:
- A pair of tickets (2 tickets) to the GuadaLAjara Film Festival that is from Thursday, November 4th to Saturday, November 6th
- Locations Vary but include the Ace Theater, Alamo Drafthouse, MOCA, and the Secret Movie Club.
GuadaLAjara Film Festival shows the best of Latin cinema and its creators in order to cultivate relationships for a borderless industry.
