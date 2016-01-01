Standards of Behavior

Back to Introduction >>

Access

Our staffers gain access to sources and information by being honest about our identities, our intentions and asking for participation. We don’t make promises about story content or visibility in exchange for access or information. For example, we wouldn’t exchange a promise of story placement for access to a newsmaker. We also don’t make promises regarding story angles or approach. It’s acceptable, though, to discuss in general terms the story we’re considering or our general line of reporting. It’s also acceptable, when necessary and with an editor’s approval, to agree to protect a source’s identity or to a temporary embargo. If necessary, reporters should make clear to sources that editorial decisions are up to the editors and producers. SCPR staffers do not pay sources for information.

Accountability

Our staffers take full responsibility for their work. Staffers who represent the work of others as their own violate the trust of their colleagues and audience. When we report information that we’ve learned from other media, we cite those other media as the source. Whenever possible, we try to get such information on our own, independently of other media, and report it in a way that goes beyond what’s appeared elsewhere. The work we present as our own will be original composition, not copied from news releases or other sources, even when the authors of those other sources would be happy for us to do so. Above all, we’ll strive to be accurate. We will confirm information before reporting it, and we will never knowingly report false information. We will listen to our audiences and be respectful of criticism. We will respond civilly to correspondence that warrant reply. Errors of fact will happen. If our journalists notice an error in published work, they will promptly tell one of the news leaders. If anyone requests a correction, the request will be forwarded to a news leader. We’ll strive to correct our errors quickly.

Appearances with other media

Members of our news staff are sometimes interviewed on other media or asked to moderate panels. Such appearances can help raise the profile of our organization and its staffers, and they can help our journalists stay connected to the communities we serve. At the same time, outside appearances can present problems. Here are some guidelines to help avoid the complex conflicts that may arise:

News staff must get permission for appearances with other media outlets. A request should be made to the staffer’s editor and reviewed by at least one senior news leader. When they approve such a request, news leaders will inform the marketing department. News staff must consider whether the tone and content of the media outlet are consistent with SCPR’s editorial standards. Staff should remember that, regardless of the format or character of the outlet involved, they need to conduct themselves according to SCPR standards. Our journalists may not accept compensation for occasional outside media appearances. If appearances become regular, staffers may accept reimbursement from the other news outlet, including expenses associated with appearances. Full disclosure of such payments must be made in advance to the staffer’s editor. A staffer who wants to accept such compensation should make a request in writing to their editor, who will then forward the request for review by the head of the newsroom. News staffers must not appear on an outside media outlet to endorse services or market products, except for marketing our programs or co-branded ventures with other organizations. The procedure for vetting appearances does not apply to SCPR contractors, contributors, and freelance journalists. However, if a freelancer says something on another media outlet that violates our journalism standards, we may stop using their work.

Appearances for the underwriting and development departments

We want to avoid situations that could present real or perceived conflicts of interest that harm the credibility of our journalists or content. All requests for underwriting or development appearances by our staffers require approval from our newsroom’s news leaders. SCPR leaders view funders and underwriters differently based on the nature of their relationship with the company. Underwriters essentially are advertisers and want to enhance their business; funders generally want to raise awareness around an issue. The following guidelines are based on that distinction.

Participation in an event sponsored by an underwriter or a funder must be approved in advance by the head of the newsroom. Underwriting staff will not discuss business prospects or suggest editorial content with news staff except for news leaders. Underwriting staff and news leaders may discuss logistics and content of our events, though news leaders and their producers control the editorial content of those events. Newsroom leaders may work with the development department to explore funding possibilities with foundations that share SCPR’s editorial priorities as well as participate in events with funders during the period of the funding, including appearances, panels and event hosting. As always, our staff will make all content decisions independently. Our journalists’ first loyalty will be to the public, not to underwriters or other benefactors.

Appearances with outside organizations

As a journalistic organization, SCPR is part of the public discourse on issues and events. We support our journalists’ participation in forums on such issues and events and encourage them to provide information, analysis, and insight.

When appearing before an outside group, news staffers must make clear they are there as independent news providers, not as partisan advocates. They should stick to their reporting, areas of expertise and avoid taking sides. We will avoid appearances that seem to endorse the partisan agenda of a group or organization. Appearances before outside groups must be approved in advance by the head of the newsroom. Accepting money can make a journalist beholden to the source of that money, and the result can be a real or perceived conflict of interest. SCPR staffers should not do any work or accept compensation for any events that could reasonably be perceived to cast doubt on SCPR’s journalistic integrity. When a staffer is approved to accept a paid speaking invitation – typically on their own time and requiring prep work -- the staffer must disclose compensation and paid expenses to his or her supervisor. Staffers should not accept paid speaking engagements that might create a conflict of interest or the appearance of a conflict of interest. SCPR staffers who have written books or have produced other outside projects and want to promote them must make specific arrangements with their supervisors. A news leader will inform the marketing department of such promotion.

Avoiding outside influence

SCPR executes journalism in service to its many audiences and communities. Our allegiance is to the public - not funders, foundations, underwriters, the people we cover or the people who sit on our board or in our executive suites. We risk compromising our credibility if personal or professional interest conflict with that allegiance. Such conflicts could take many forms, via personal relationships, business interests or in other ways. No rule can cover every situation. As professional journalists, we will strive to be alert to any factor that may keep us from thinking independently and exercising our best professional judgment. Raise any questions or concerns about potential conflicts of interest with news leaders.

Awards

SCPR will participate in contests that recognize journalistic excellence - not that publicize an organization. We may enter competitions sponsored by journalism groups or groups whose members have no direct interest in the coverage of the field that they’re recognizing. Staffers should decline an unsolicited award if the group does not meet those criteria.

Conflict of interest

An ethics policy can’t cover everything. The general principle is this: Outside activities by news staff should not compromise the impartiality of SCPR’s journalism. That said, news leaders will regularly remind news staff of potential conflicts and review any risky areas. When necessary, we’ll make changes. In unimportant but visible instances that require no change, we’ll explain our rationale. Upon taking an assignment, it is the duty of all news staffers to immediately disclose to news leaders any interests that might be seen as being in actual, apparent or potential conflict.

Coverage of SCPR and its businesses

When our company is in the news, we will take special care to remember that SCPR exists to serve the public. SCPR staffers cover their company the same way they would cover any other company when warranted. At times, we will hold ourselves accountable as we hold others accountable. No SCPR employee from departments outside the SCPR newsrooms should be involved in the coverage. SCPR news staffers do not advocate in support of our businesses or political initiatives. An obvious exception is participation in membership drives.

Family ties and personal relationships

The affiliations and activities of family members may create conflicts of interest for staff working in SCPR operations. For example, a family member who works for a state agency would obviously create the appearance of conflict for a reporter assigned to cover that agency. A companion holding an officer’s position in a noteworthy company might produce the appearance of conflict for a business reporter or editor. A daughter’s work on the campaign of a political candidate would conflict with her mother’s job as a reporter covering that race. To avoid such conflicts, staffers may not produce, report, or edit any news content - photographs, audio, written reports, video, blog items, Tweets – involving people to whom they are related or with whom they have close personal relationships. Additionally, they must avoid making news judgments about them. SCPR certainly can’t insist that family members restrict their activities or change professions. However, we may change a staffer’s responsibility based on the activities of a family member. Staffers must inform an editor whenever a companion’s or close relative’s activities, investments or affiliations could create a conflict.

Financial and business coverage

SCPR staffers who cover business may face unique conflicts. This section identifies specific areas of concern. At all times, staffers must avoid this behavior for fear our journalism could appear compromised.

1. Confidential Information: Staffers should not use, directly or indirectly, for their own or any other person’s financial gain, any information that they obtained as a reporter until sometime after they have reported it. Further, a staffer should not disclose to anyone confidential information obtained as an SCPR reporter until the information has been made public.

2. Real or perceived conflict: Staffers are expected to avoid any action, no matter how well-intentioned, that could provide grounds for suspicion. Examples:

a) That a staffer gained financially because of “inside” information obtained through reporting. Such information includes plans to run stories that can affect price movements.

b) That the writing or airing of a news story was influenced by a desire to affect financial transactions for a staffer’s or someone else’s benefit.

c) That a staffer is financially committed in the market so deeply or in such other ways as to create a temptation to biased writing or scheduling.

d) That a staffer is beholden to anyone we cover, through acceptance of favors, gifts, or payments for performing services, or to anyone in the financial community for tips or for any other purpose.

3. Stocks and Investments: We do not want to penalize staff by suggesting that they not buy stocks or make any investments. However, there are limitations because of the work we do and the fact that our staff members may become aware of material, non-public information about publicly traded companies that could influence securities prices. It is imperative that our staff and freelancers never use such information to benefit themselves or to tip off others. Trading on such information or tipping off others can result in federal prosecution. To avoid any appearance of illegal conduct, staff members may not hold or trade in the securities of any publicly traded companies they cover regularly. If you or an immediate family member directly own a company’s stock and that company becomes relevant to a story you’re covering, you must inform a news leader and the story will be reassigned. We also want staff to avoid speculation or the appearance of speculation. Therefore, staff members must not engage in short-term trading and must hold securities a minimum of six months unless they get approval from a news leader to meet some special need. They must not buy or sell speculative instruments such as futures or options. No employee should engage in short selling of securities. Any staffer may be asked about their investments and must provide detailed information about their holdings and trading activity when asked to do so.

Freelance work by SCPR staff

All outside, paid work - including work for our parent company, American Public Media Group, news operation and NPR – must be done on a staffer’s own time. (The exceptions are arrangements by our regional newsrooms with NPR.) The work must not seriously compete with any of our newsrooms. We don’t enter into agreements to do freelance work for organizations we cover. Before accepting a freelance assignment, staffers should make sure the assignment will not compromise their or SCPR’s journalistic standards. They should adhere to SCPR’s ethics guidelines in carrying out the assignment. A freelance employer may identify SCPR staff members by their SCPR positions, but only in a routine way. All freelance work must be approved by SCPR’s news leaders.

Freelancers working for SCPR

Freelancers are expected to execute their journalism without conflicts and must follow SCPR’s standards of professionalism. It is the responsibility of editors and producers to ask about a freelancer’s potential conflicts of interest before making an assignment.

Free equipment

SCPR staff may not accept gifts of equipment or materials from manufacturers or vendors. They may not endorse equipment. If a manufacturer seeks advice on product design, any compensation for that advice should be disclosed in advance to the staffer’s supervisor and must be approved by the supervisor.

Funders

This section is intended to help SCPR interact with foundations and individual donors (“funders”) in a way that protects our journalistic integrity and makes clear our boundaries. The integrity of SCPR reporting and programming is built upon a commitment to serving the public with independent, unbiased news reporting and programming. That’s why it’s critical that SCPR staff maintain a steady journalistic ethic when interacting with funders. Transparency is the key principle.

Contacting news leaders: A request from a funder to contact the newsroom typically should come through the development office. The request will be forwarded to the head of news. Discussion about issues that align with SCPR’ coverage priorities is welcome. Coverage focus: Newsroom leaders, editors and show producers will determine how to cover a particular topic in a way that best serves audiences. Such decisions are made irrespective of any funding. Disclosing financial support: If a funder is quoted or mentioned significantly in a web or radio story, SCPR will disclose the financial relationship. Funders as sources: Representatives of funders or donors who believe they have knowledge to contribute to SCPR may contact the development office. News staffs and show producers may use funder representatives as sources but must disclose the funding relationship. Funders as commentators: Our shows will not broadcast one-voice, point-of-view commentaries from foundation executives. It is permissible for commentators to be supported by a funder that also funds SCPR, if they are subject to the same criteria for selection, identification, and disclosure as other commentators. Funders in the news: SCPR will judge and report news about funders and donors without special consideration and will disclose the financial relationship in those news reports.

General conduct

SCPR expects its journalists to behave professionally and civilly. We will treat people with decency and compassion. NPR’s ethics policy says it clearly: “The general public is the most important stakeholder in our work, but everyone we cover is also an important stakeholder. We practice ethical journalism by doing our best to minimize harm as we report information in the public interest.” SCPR journalists remember that the public includes a cross-section of people with a range of experiences and cultural backgrounds. Journalists will take special care with people who are in the news but aren’t used to the media’s glare, especially children. SCPR journalists will make the effort to see a story through a variety of lenses, including through race, class, and gender. Our journalists always should disclose their identity when pursuing the news and never pose as anyone else. We’ll work transparently and try not to surprise sources about the substance of our stories. Remembering that we always represent SCPR, we will strive to show courtesy and professionalism in our interactions with sources and the public. In all instances, we must obey the law in the pursuit of news.

Gifts

SCPR staffers may not accept anything for free or anything discounted from current or potential news subjects. (Items valued at $20 or less are OK — for example, a tin of holiday cookies sent by a mayor to reporters covering city hall. Lakers tickets would need to be returned.) Only staffers assigned to cover an event may accept press passes or review tickets to that event.

Hospitality from sources and access to events

Staffers who cover artistic events or are assigned to cover sports may accept press passes or tickets. No other staffers, however, may accept free tickets. When buying tickets, staffers may not use their SCPR affiliation to get favored treatment. SCPR staffers pay their own expenses when out with news sources or travel to cover them. Reasonable exceptions can be made, however — when a corporate dining room is the site for an interview, for example. Free or discounted transportation and lodging is OK in rare, specific instances with a news leader’s advance approval — viewing a storm-damaged area from a government-owned helicopter, for example.

Misuse of our name

SCPR can’t be used for a staffer’s private purpose or to seek special treatment for friends or family. SCPR journalists may not use company ID cards for purposes not connected with SCPR or for any manner of special treatment. Also, SCPR-branded material can only be used for the business of reporting or producing.

Partnerships and testimonials

Staffers may not partner in external projects that involve people or organizations our newsrooms may cover. Staffers may not offer endorsements or testimonials, except in assigned reviews or commentaries.

Previewing art

Staffers may keep review copies of books, films, music, etc., which are effectively press releases. If not kept by the staffer, the material may be given to a charity or used as a reference internally. The art may not be sold or copied. Recorded or digital media must be deleted or returned if not kept by the journalist or given to a charity.

Privileged information

SCPR staffers should not use any unpublished information obtained during newsgathering for their own or anyone else’s special advantage or personal gain. Moreover, they should not share their reporting with anyone inside or outside of an SCPR division who may exploit that information. Further, staffers should not disclose to anyone confidential information about SCPR matters.

Public life

SCPR staffers must keep their political opinions private. They may not seek public office. To do so would be to participate in the news instead of covering the news. It would also risk having the staffer’s politics associated with SCPR, creating the perception of political bias. For the same reason, we do not participate in rallies or make appearances in support of a controversial, partisan cause or campaign. When covering political or partisan marches, we should be clearly distinguished as working journalists, typically with our credentials on display. Staffers may not raise money or contribute money to political or social causes that go beyond the groups described in the section headlined “Service in our communities.” We don’t advocate with yard signs or bumper stickers. In the event a staffer’s significant other wants to make a public political statement, a news leader should be advised. And even when our company publicly voices an opinion, SCPR staffers will maintain their journalistic impartiality.

Public relations advice

SCPR staffers can’t provide paid or unpaid public relations work or counsel. And they may not provide advice, writing or editing services for outside groups. (Some exceptions are included under “Service in the communities.”) Any request to participate in a public relations workshop must be approved by a senior news leader.

Relationships with sources

SCPR staffers keep a personal distance from news sources for fear of creating a hint of bias. Staffers may meet sources informally for lunch, for example, but they must stay aware of the difference between a business relationship and personal friendship. It’s too chummy, for example, for a business reporter to share regular morning runs with an executive of a company they cover. Romantic relationships with sources carry high risk and will certainly create an appearance of partiality. No single rule can cover every possible situation. As a result, staffers should openly discuss any questionable situation with an editor. No action might be necessary, or a change in assignment might be in order.

Revenue departments

Gathering news is expensive. As a result, news leaders are encouraged to communicate with our underwriting and development departments to connect editorial goals with funding opportunities. However, SCPR leaders must maintain a clear boundary between news coverage and business imperatives and have final authority over all journalistic decisions. To ensure that reporters and editors are left free to work without consideration of funding or business issues, only news leaders may exchange information with the underwriting or development departments about the timing or content of our reporting or the assignment of staff.

Service in our communities

SCPR expects its journalists to be good, engaged residents with close ties to their communities. If community service creates a conflict that might prevent a staffer from covering an issue, that staffer must let his or her editor know. Participating in a group relevant to one’s identity (race, gender, religious beliefs) does not in itself create a conflict. SCPR staffers and their leaders should avoid committees and boards of newsworthy organizations and certainly all government panels. It’s OK to help organizations typically out of the news such as various community and civic groups - sports leagues and theaters, for example, and houses of worship, though they do wind up in the news from time to time. Staffers also can provide service to journalistic education. And there may be other exceptions. However, if membership in one of these organizations starts to pose a conflict due to the group emerging in the news, that staffer must alert an editor. Fundraising is OK, but staffers shouldn’t direct the project or pitch to people with whom they or SCPR has journalistic dealings.

Social media

(This entry is still under discussion.)

Back to Introduction >>