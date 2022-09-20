Win a Pair of VIP Weekend + Camping Passes to Desert Daze

Enter the sweepstakes
Celebrating its tenth anniversary Desert Daze, a art and music festival, has found a home at Lake Perris. A concert & festival experience featuring a beach, a lake and campgrounds, Desert Daze headliners include Tame Impala, Iggy Pop, King Glizzard, Chicano Batman, The Marias & more!
How to Enter
- Enter the sweepstakes on this page.
- Look out for an email from LAist.
- Confirm your email address to complete your entry.
*General admission tickets are all ages, but you must be 18+ to enter the sweepstakes.
What You Can Win
- A pair of VIP tickets to Desert Daze (September 30 - October 2) Festival plus camping at Moreno Beach in Lake Perris, CA
When We’ll Announce the Winner
We’ll contact the Winners via email on September 27th, using the email address they used to enter.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. OPEN TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF CALIFORNIA OVER THE AGE OF 18. BEGINS TUESDAY, September 20, 2022, AND ENDS SUNDAY, September 25, 2022. LIMIT 1 ENTRY PER PERSON. SPONSORED BY LAIST (SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO).
-
- Desert Daze is a 3-day art & music festival taking place September 30- October 2nd 2022 at Lake Perris, CA.
- The festival, founded by a musician, aims to provide a true festival experience for music lovers. Lake Perris serves as its backdrop featuring a beach, recreation areas, camping, paved parking lots, boating, hiking and more.
- Celebrating its tenth anniversary this year the festival is bringing out iconic headliners including Tame Impala, Iggy Pop & more!
-
By entering your email address, you’ll also sign up for the Weekender newsletter, featuring deals at local restaurants and upcoming events (including an “outdoor pick”). We’ll also message you from time to time about updates and fundraisers. You may unsubscribe at any time.