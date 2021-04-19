Covering Our Climate Emergency

Climate and Environment
Disturbed by unrelenting heat waves, massive wildfires, disappearing beaches, and worsening droughts? Here’s what you need to know.
Climate change is scary and may seem like an insurmountable problem, but it’s not. Fatalism is easy and boring. Optimism and action are warranted and hard. What you do matters and can actually make a difference in the face of the biggest threat to life on planet Earth.
More Climate and Environment Coverage
