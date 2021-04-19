Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
True LA stories, powered by you
Donate

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate
The Bobcat Fire burns through the Angeles National Forest on September 17, 2020.
The Bobcat Fire burns through the Angeles National Forest on September 17, 2020.
(Kyle Grillot/AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP)
Covering Our Climate Emergency
Year-round wildfires, rising sea levels, scorching heat. The climate emergency is here. That’s why this week, to mark Earth Day, we’re taking part in Covering Climate Now, a global collaboration of more than 400 media outlets to get more people thinking about the challenge of our times. How is it changing life in LA? Who’s being hit hardest? And what’s being done about it?

Share This
Sunset behind wildfire smoke
Climate and Environment
LA Explained: The Climate Emergency
Disturbed by unrelenting heat waves, massive wildfires, disappearing beaches, and worsening droughts? Here’s what you need to know.
Climate and Environment
Climate and Environment
LA County To See Big Growth In Green Jobs. Here Are Some Of Them
Edward McKee welds a part for an electric bus at BYD Coach & Bus in Lancaster.
Climate and Environment
Climate and Environment
Higher Air Pollution Is Linked To A Higher COVID-19 Death Rate, A New Study Finds
5e8d05cc2c9bbd0008a98414-eight.jpg
Climate and Environment
Climate and Environment
California's Dry Weather Is Bad News For Wildfires And Water Supply
606502eb61a57b000a817778-eight.jpg
Climate and Environment
Climate and Environment
Bye-Bye Beaches: How Parts Of SoCal's Iconic Coast Could Disappear In Our Lifetime
5d7aae3bc92b3500089d0c2f-eight.jpg
LAist only exists with your help.
Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

We Want To Hear From You

Climate change is scary and may seem like an insurmountable problem, but it’s not. Fatalism is easy and boring. Optimism and action are warranted and hard. What you do matters and can actually make a difference in the face of the biggest threat to life on planet Earth.
More Climate and Environment Coverage
Load More
Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor