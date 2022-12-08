Having A Newborn Isn't Easy. The Expectation To Look Good And Be Strong After Birth Makes It Harder

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

It doesn’t take long to scroll through Instagram and other social media platforms to be hit with society’s beauty standards, especially as a woman. You know what those characteristics are: young, fairer-skinned and thin. We are all aware how this culture’s obsession with status quo beauty standards has affected young people, but we feel it at all stages of life.

The Pressure To "Snapback"

For the latest story in LAist’s series on pregnancy, birth and new parent life, my colleague Jackie Fortiér takes a look at the pressure new moms have to “snapback” to their pre-pregnancy bodies and selves as if they never gave birth to a human.

Some women experience injuries during the birthing process, or have to undergo a Cesarean section, which requires an extended recovery process. And even without injury or surgery, a pregnant person’s body has just undergone major trauma. Their physical and mental well-being must be handled with care. Society’s expectation that they be up and running and looking great, makes it hard for women to accept their bodies as is and allow themselves to heal.

Megan Gearhart, one of the moms Jackie interviewed, spoke about her postpartum experience with a condition (that developed as a result of giving birth) that causes incontinence. The pressure to fit in with other moms impacted her mental health, even though on the surface she seemed to have “snapped back” to her old self because of how she looked on the outside.

Gearhart said she was really happy to have her baby. She just didn't feel good about herself.

Having a newborn is hard. Priya Batra, an OB-GYN in L.A., pointed out that the pressure from the outside world can make parenting that infant even harder.

"Both the strenuous exercise and the diet questions I get really are focused on quick weight loss, and changes in physical appearance," Batra said. "And they really don't align with the kind of nutrition you're looking for to support things like breastfeeding…to support things like healing."

For more insight on this issue, read Jackie’s story here.

Mayor-Elect Karen Bass announced the team that will help her transition through the first 100 days of her administration. Included on that list are civil rights leader Dolores Huerta, businessman and philanthropist Steve Soboroff and Yvonne Wheeler, president of the L.A. County Federation of Labor.

of her administration. The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health opened a new clinic in Koreatown Wednesday that is capable of serving as many as 1,000 clients at a time. It’s important because there aren’t a lot of options for community based mental health care in L.A.

In 2021, L.A. County had the most hate crimes reported in nearly 20 years. Black people experienced the most hate crimes according to the L.A. County Commission on Human Relations.

Need to use a computer for school or work? Well, now you can check out a computer from any L.A. public library with the expansion of the Tech2go program.

In solidarity with University of California academic workers who are striking, faculty may withhold grades from undergraduate students. This could have severe implications for those students who rely on their grades to keep financial aid and to apply to graduate school.

Paxlovid, the Pfizer pill that has helped several million Americans infected with COVID-19 avoid hospitalization and death, will soon come with a price. The impact of people now having to pay for this free pill? Fewer people, especially those who are uninsured and seniors, will get the treatments they need.

Two women who claimed they were allegedly stalked and harassed through Apple’s AirTags are now suing the company.

are now suing the company. Dec. 14, 1972 was the last day that humans walked on the moon. Now, NASA is working to get astronauts back to the lunar surface as it celebrates the anniversary of the Apollo program’s last mission.

Cheap Fast Eats DTLA

The special chicken plate at Yuko Kitchen is enough to share to take home for leftovers. (Brian Feinzimer / For LAist )

Gab Chabrán, LAist’s associate editor of food and culture, and How To LA podcast host Brian De Los Santos have another edition of Cheap Fast Eats for us. This time, they’re taking us to a place near and dear to my heart: Downtown Los Angeles.

It’s a quite eclectic place with a lot of fascinating eateries. I go to the Grand Central Market all of the time, but I’ve always passed by Sarita’s Pupuseria. After reading Gab’s piece, I need to try the nopal pupusa next time I go. The way he describes it — the melted cheese and slivers of cactus and all — makes my stomach growl.

Now, I usually go to Guisados to get my morning breakfast tacos but, based on Gab's suggestion, I think I am going to next try a yummy bright-and-early burrito at Burritobreak with homemade Mizalsa sauce.

Gab and Brian dig into some other really dope spots like Yuko Kitchen, Sonoratown and Moderno Cocina as well. Hungry yet? Check out the article here and the podcast here.