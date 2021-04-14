Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
True LA stories, powered by you
Donate

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate
Notable faces and places of South Los Angeles (clockwise from top right):Black and Brown Unity Mural Along Central Avenue; Mural featuring important figurers in the Hyde Park, South Central Community on the walls of US Bank at Crenshaw and Slauson;Nipsey Hussle mural near Crenshaw and Slauson; South Central Dreams mural on Slauson Avenue.
Notable faces and places of South Los Angeles (clockwise from top right):Black and Brown Unity Mural Along Central Avenue; Mural featuring important figurers in the Hyde Park, South Central Community on the walls of US Bank at Crenshaw and Slauson;Nipsey Hussle mural near Crenshaw and Slauson; South Central Dreams mural on Slauson Avenue.
(Photo illustration by Chava Sanchez
/
LAist)
The 8 Percent
Part of the Race In LA series, The 8 Percent explores the inextricable ties between L.A. and its Black residents - how Black migration, community and culture have shaped and changed L.A

Share This

We began publishing essays on LAist from crowdsourced community contributors and LAist staffers, as part of Race In LA in June 2020. We've been humbled by the range of lived experiences and backgrounds that make Los Angeles so vibrant. Yet, within all that diversity there are shared stories of anger, pain, hurt and sadness resulting from overt and more subtle racism.

Nevertheless, there have also been stories centered around strength, beauty and pride: learning to love oneself and one's culture, even when the world doesn't; celebrating one's heritage and homeland; finding a place to belong and thrive in the face of discrimination and adversity.

WHAT IS THE 8 PERCENT?

So we're going deeper, and we're starting with the Black community, the 8%. Los Angeles city's population is about 8% Black (8.4%, if you wanna be exact, according to the most recent census estimates). When we say L.A. is Black and Brown, we sometimes focus on the overwhelming majority that is Brown. We relegate the idea of a "Black L.A." to geography, like the so-called Black Beverly Hills or Leimert Park or melanated South L.A. strongholds like Inglewood or Compton (I mean, just sing the lyrics of Tupac's "California Love" in your head).

So, we introduce The 8 Percent, a new project from KPCC + LAist that's an extension of the Race In LA series. The 8 Percent explores the inextricable ties between L.A. and its Black residents - how Black migration, community and culture have shaped and changed L.A.

We began planning this project in 2019, and published Part 1, LA to L.A., last year on the 15th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina making landfall in New Orleans. But this project is even more relevant and poignant as society grapples with this moment of racial reckoning. In the coming months, we'll be releasing new installments - videos, oral histories and more. Their content will vary but they will all be guided by one overarching idea: You can't tell the story of Los Angeles without telling the story of Black people.

This project, heavily multimedia and immersive, is intended to be unlike many others in which a particular community's story is told by journalists. Our intent is to tell the story of Black people, in their words, in their voice — unfiltered. We are messengers, amplifying voices that deserve to be heard, not interpreters who get to frame the narrative. We're committed to letting the people who are willing to invite us into their lives and homes do so on their terms. We will not rewrite their history, their family stories or their lived experiences through our journalistic pen or public media's highly criticized white lens.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
Anna Malaika Tubbs, author of The Three Mothers, holds her infant son, Michael Malakai Tubbs, Jr., in her home.
News
The Author Of 'The Three Mothers' Reflects On Her Own Motherhood
"Being an advocate means not only standing for somebody but standing and learning about experiences for yourself," says Anna Malaika Tubbs.
News
News
I Turned To Art To Be A Better Ally To The Black Community
6040e08d61a57b000a816c6e-eight.jpg
News
News
Everybody Loves The Sunshine: Black Angelenos Helped Shape The City - Don't Erase Us
603f902261a57b000a816bde-eight.jpg
News
News
As Awards Season Begins, #OscarsSoWhite Creator Reflects On Legacy Of Viral Movement To Diversify Hollywood
603c06d769a7c6000919fe41-eight.jpg
News
News
Take A Look At The Jazz Legacy Of South Central LA
6036c22169a7c6000919fd1a-eight.jpg
Black Voices From Race In LA
In June 2020, we began publishing your stories each week to continue important conversations about race/ethnicity, identity and how both affect our lived experiences. (We'll continue doing so until summer 2021.) Since the series launched, other projects have been added to the Race In LA ecosystem. We’ve also collaborated with our newsroom's events team on Unheard LA: A Deeper Listen, following the killing of George Floyd.
LAist Asks: On Being Black In LA
We gathered stories and voices on, "What it means to be Black in L.A.?" Whether you’ve lived here a short time or you were born in L.A., we wanted to hear from you. Here's what community and staff members told us.